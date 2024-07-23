 Performance showdown: MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 8400 chipset may beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | Tech News
MediaTek is set to launch the Dimensity 8400 chipset, aiming at non-flagship smartphones. Early leaks show it may outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmarks, while being more cost-effective, likely making it a favorite among manufacturers.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
Jul 23 2024, 07:59 IST
MediaTek is set to launch its new Dimensity 8400 chipset later this year, positioning it as a strong competitor in the non-flagship processor market for smartphones. Recent leaks suggest that the chipset has achieved significant performance benchmarks, outpacing some of Qualcomm's latest offerings.

Performance benchmarks

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 has recorded AnTuTu benchmark scores between 1.7 million and 1.8 million. This marks a notable improvement over Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which has varied performance scores but generally falls within the same range. For instance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 8-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 scored 1.74 million on AnTuTu, while other devices like the iQOO 12 scored closer to 2 million.

Despite these competitive scores, the Dimensity 8400 is expected to be cheaper to manufacture than its Qualcomm counterpart. This cost-efficiency could make it a popular choice among smartphone manufacturers, potentially leading to wider adoption in the market.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here's what happened

Market Implications and Potential Pricing

The tipster also highlighted that smartphones equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 could start at a price point of CNY 1,500 (approximately Rs. 17,250). This affordable pricing could further incentivize manufacturers to incorporate the chipset into a broader range of devices, offering consumers high performance at a lower cost.

While the initial benchmark scores are promising, it's important to consider other performance metrics such as CPU optimization, power efficiency, and thermal management. These factors will play a crucial role in determining the overall effectiveness of the Dimensity 8400 in real-world applications. The true performance and reliability of the chipset will only be evident once it is officially launched and tested on various devices.

Read more: iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro' enough

The upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset shows thepotential to outperform some of Qualcomm's flagship processors, offering high benchmark scores and cost-effective manufacturing. However, its success will ultimately depend on its performance across multiple metrics, including efficiency and heat management. As the launch approaches, the industry will be watching closely to see how this new chipset performs in real-world scenarios.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 07:59 IST
