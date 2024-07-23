Performance showdown: MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 8400 chipset may beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
MediaTek is set to launch the Dimensity 8400 chipset, aiming at non-flagship smartphones. Early leaks show it may outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmarks, while being more cost-effective, likely making it a favorite among manufacturers.
MediaTek is set to launch its new Dimensity 8400 chipset later this year, positioning it as a strong competitor in the non-flagship processor market for smartphones. Recent leaks suggest that the chipset has achieved significant performance benchmarks, outpacing some of Qualcomm's latest offerings.
Also Read: Exclusive-Nvidia preparing version of new flagship AI chip for Chinese market, source says
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Charcoal Black
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Performance benchmarks
According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 has recorded AnTuTu benchmark scores between 1.7 million and 1.8 million. This marks a notable improvement over Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which has varied performance scores but generally falls within the same range. For instance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 8-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 scored 1.74 million on AnTuTu, while other devices like the iQOO 12 scored closer to 2 million.
Despite these competitive scores, the Dimensity 8400 is expected to be cheaper to manufacture than its Qualcomm counterpart. This cost-efficiency could make it a popular choice among smartphone manufacturers, potentially leading to wider adoption in the market.
Also Read: Bengaluru woman loses ₹1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here's what happened
Market Implications and Potential Pricing
The tipster also highlighted that smartphones equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 could start at a price point of CNY 1,500 (approximately Rs. 17,250). This affordable pricing could further incentivize manufacturers to incorporate the chipset into a broader range of devices, offering consumers high performance at a lower cost.
While the initial benchmark scores are promising, it's important to consider other performance metrics such as CPU optimization, power efficiency, and thermal management. These factors will play a crucial role in determining the overall effectiveness of the Dimensity 8400 in real-world applications. The true performance and reliability of the chipset will only be evident once it is officially launched and tested on various devices.
Read more: iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro' enough
The upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset shows thepotential to outperform some of Qualcomm's flagship processors, offering high benchmark scores and cost-effective manufacturing. However, its success will ultimately depend on its performance across multiple metrics, including efficiency and heat management. As the launch approaches, the industry will be watching closely to see how this new chipset performs in real-world scenarios.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71721676751971