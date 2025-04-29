Philips 7000, i9000 and i9000 Prestige Ultra electric shavers launched in India - All details

Philips has expanded its range of personal care products in India with the launch of three new electric shavers: the Philips Series 7000, i9000, and i9000 Prestige Ultra. These devices incorporate advanced AI-powered SkinIQ technology, designed to personalise the shaving experience by adapting to individual skin and beard types. The aim is to provide an effortless, irritation-free shave every time.

Philips Electric Shavers: Key Features

The Philips i9000 and i9000 Prestige Ultra electric shavers are equipped with advanced features to offer a top-tier shaving experience. Both models use the Patented Triple Action Lift and Cut System, which lifts and cuts hair precisely at skin level for a smooth, long-lasting finish, claims the company. They also feature Dual Steel Precision Blades in the i9000 and NanoTech Dual Precision Blades in the i9000 Prestige Ultra. These blades perform up to 7-8 million cutting motions per minute, which ensures efficiency across various beard lengths, whether it's a 1-day, 3-day, or 7-day beard. The Power Adapt Sensor, which detects hair density 500 times per second, adjusts the cutting power automatically to deliver the best shave. Additionally, the models include Motion Control and Active Pressure & Motion Guidance systems to refine the shaving technique and ensure a skin-friendly, smooth result.

9000 Prestige Ultra

The i9000 Prestige Ultra goes a step further with five customisable shaving modes and a connected app that provides real-time insights during use. To improve comfort, both models feature a Hydro SkinGlide Coating that reduces friction by 50 percent. The 360-degree Precision Flexing Head adapts to facial contours for enhanced precision.

Philips Series 7000 Electric Shaver

Meanwhile, the Philips Series 7000 offers a more affordable option without compromising on performance. It features SteelPrecision Blades capable of 90,000 cutting actions per minute. The Power Adapt Sensor adjusts 250 times per second to optimise performance based on hair density, while the Motion Control Sensor aids in refining shaving technique. The 360-D Flexing Heads help deliver a comfortable and effective shave, minimising irritation with the Nano SkinGlide Coating.

Philips Electric Shavers: Price and Availability

The global trend of shifting from manual razors to electric shavers continues to gain momentum. With the launch of these new electric shavers in India, Philips aims to meet the growing demand for premium grooming tools. The new shavers are available for purchase on the Philips website, Amazon India, and in select retail stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Pricing for the shavers is as follows:

Philips 7000 Series (S7887) – Rs. 14,999

Philips 9000 Series (i9000) – Rs. 19,999

Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra – Rs. 34,999 (currently open for pre-booking).

The new Philips electric shavers come with a 5-year warranty and a robust design to ensure long-lasting durability.