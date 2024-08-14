Philips Hair Straightener, Hair Dryer, and other Raksha Bandhan gifts ideas for siblings

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the unbreakable connection between brothers and sisters is just a few days away. Every year sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists for their long life and well-being and brothers often present them with special gifts.



To help you out on this special occasion, we have curated a list of gifts that perfectly blend style and functionality. From hair care devices to grooming kits, these products by Phillips are here to make you and your siblings' day even more special.

Top 6 Philips hair care products for Raksha Bandhan

Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology

Straighten hair without worrying about heat damage withPhilips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology. The hair straightener packs serum strips that combine ingredients such as Vitamin E, Moroccan Argan oil and Kerashine care that retains moisture and the user gets healthy and nourished hair as a result. It is available in the price range of Rs.3,399 to Rs. 3,795 at the Phillips store.

2. Philips Hair Straightening Brush

This hairbrush flaunts the advancedCareEnchance Technology along with argan oil for giving frizz-free and shiny hair. Equipped with a 60 mm wide design, the brush covers a wide area of hair in a single stroke and its Triple Bristle Design prevents heat damage to the scalp. The brush is available at a price of Rs. 3,995 at the Phillips India store.

3. Philips Hair Curler

This hair curler packs a tourmaline ceramic-coated barrel for perfectly curling your hair while protecting it from heat damage. The curler features a 25 mm medium heating body and can heat up to 200°C for hair styling. This item is priced at Rs. 3450 and is available on Amazon.

4. Philips Hair Dryer

This hair dryer gives frizz-free and glossy hair after making up to 20 million ions on every dry. It features ThermoProtect Airflow that can dry a wide area of your hair in a single go and protect it from heat damage. It has a compact design having foldable handles making it easy to use and travel-friendly. It is priced at Rs. 3495 and is available on Amazon.

5. Philips OneBlade

This is a grooming tool featuring a convenient click-on body comb (3 mm) for a uniform trim, a click-on skin guard for nick-free grooming in sensitive areas, and a dual-sided blade for precise styling and maximum control. The item is waterproof and its fast-moving cutter ensures seamless grooming. It is priced at Rs. 2,199 at the Philips store.

6. Philips Multi Grooming Kit

This kit features 13 good quality tools for face, body and hair styling purposes. It comes with a precision trimming comb along with 11 length settings of 1-3 mm that ensure consistency is maintained while trimming. It also features 17-length settings ranging from 0.5 to 16 mm for styling beards in different styles. It also removes nose and ear hair. The item is priced at Rs. 4695 and available on Philips store and Amazon.

