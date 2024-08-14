 Philips Hair Straightener, Hair Dryer, and other Raksha Bandhan gifts ideas for siblings | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Philips Hair Straightener, Hair Dryer, and other Raksha Bandhan gifts ideas for siblings

Philips Hair Straightener, Hair Dryer, and other Raksha Bandhan gifts ideas for siblings

We are just a few days away from Raksha Bandhan. Here are a few gifts to make this day special for your sibling.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 12:02 IST
Philips Hair Straightener, Hair Dryer, and other Raksha Bandhan gifts ideas for siblings
Philips is offering a wide range of gifts this Raksha Bandhan. (Philips)

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the unbreakable connection between brothers and sisters is just a few days away. Every year sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists for their long life and well-being and brothers often present them with special gifts.

To help you out on this special occasion, we have curated a list of gifts that perfectly blend style and functionality. From hair care devices to grooming kits, these products by Phillips are here to make you and your siblings' day even more special.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 likely to be more powerful than iPhone 15, to get design and features from iPhone 16

Top 6 Philips hair care products for Raksha Bandhan

 

Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology

Straighten hair without worrying about heat damage withPhilips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology. The hair straightener packs serum strips that combine ingredients such as Vitamin E, Moroccan Argan oil and Kerashine care that retains moisture and the user gets healthy and nourished hair as a result. It is available in the price range of Rs.3,399 to Rs. 3,795 at the Phillips store.

Also Read: Google Gemini live demo failed twice during the Pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can't always trust AI

 

BHS526/00-1

 

Also Read: Google takes a ‘dig' at Apple Intelligence at the Pixel 9 series launch event, touts Gemini AI features

2. Philips Hair Straightening Brush

This hairbrush flaunts the advancedCareEnchance Technology along with argan oil for giving frizz-free and shiny hair. Equipped with a 60 mm wide design, the brush covers a wide area of hair in a single stroke and its Triple Bristle Design prevents heat damage to the scalp. The brush is available at a price of Rs. 3,995 at the Phillips India store.

Also Read: Part of a BGMI team in India? Philips OneBlade Cup is a chance for you to join Nodwin's BGMI Master Series

 

BHH880/10-2

3. Philips Hair Curler

This hair curler packs a tourmaline ceramic-coated barrel for perfectly curling your hair while protecting it from heat damage. The curler features a 25 mm medium heating body and can heat up to 200°C for hair styling. This item is priced at Rs. 3450 and is available on Amazon.

 

BHB864/00-3


Also Read:


4. Philips Hair Dryer

 

This hair dryer gives frizz-free and glossy hair after making up to 20 million ions on every dry. It features ThermoProtect Airflow that can dry a wide area of your hair in a single go and protect it from heat damage. It has a compact design having foldable handles making it easy to use and travel-friendly. It is priced at Rs. 3495 and is available on Amazon.

 

BHD356/10-4
MG7920/65-5



5. Philips OneBlade

This is a grooming tool featuring a convenient click-on body comb (3 mm) for a uniform trim, a click-on skin guard for nick-free grooming in sensitive areas, and a dual-sided blade for precise styling and maximum control. The item is waterproof and its fast-moving cutter ensures seamless grooming. It is priced at Rs. 2,199 at the Philips store.

 

QP1624-6

6. Philips Multi Grooming Kit

This kit features 13 good quality tools for face, body and hair styling purposes. It comes with a precision trimming comb along with 11 length settings of 1-3 mm that ensure consistency is maintained while trimming. It also features 17-length settings ranging from 0.5 to 16 mm for styling beards in different styles. It also removes nose and ear hair. The item is priced at Rs. 4695 and available on Philips store and Amazon.

 

MG7920/65:-7

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 12:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it 10 best smartwatch under 5000 in india: feature-packed models from noise, samsung, fire-boltt and more google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free how to hide your instagram online status from others windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window 10 best ac brands in india: top air conditioners from lloyd, daikin, lg and more that you can buy alert! did you get a whatsapp verification code without asking? your account under threat
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets