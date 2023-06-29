Phone tracking LetMeSpy app hacked; thousands of users' location, messages stolen

Some Android phone users just got the worst news! Their data has been stolen by hackers. A phone tracking app created to spy on people, known as LetMeSpy app, has been hacked The app has issued a security notice that cyber criminals have hacked its servers and stolen sensitive data, cybersecurity firm Bitdefender reported. On its website, LetMeSpy has informed that “On June 21, 2023, a security incident occurred involving obtaining unauthorized access to the data of website users.”

LetMeSpy app is a free mobile application for Android mobile phones. It tracks Calls, SMS, and GPS locations of the phone it is installed in. This program is very light and can be invisible to the user. The app's description says, "Just download the installation file and install the app on the phone you want to track. You can monitor tracked phone 24 hours/day from your computer on www.letmespy.com." Needless to say, it is tracking thousands of people with or without their knowledge, and that information is now in the hands of the hackers.

Is LetMeSpy app still a danger for Android users?

The company has disabled its services as soon as they learnt about the hack, the report confirmed. The information was first released by a Polish news company niebezpiecznik.pl, which received information from the attacker itself claiming to have acquired sensitive information to the spyware maker's domain.

Meanwhile, DDoSecrets which indexes leaked datasets in the public received a copy of the data that has been hacked from the LetMeSpy app, a TechCrunch report mentioned. The data includes vast information on call logs and text messages of the victims since 2013. According to the information, at least 13000 users' data has been compromised. Moreover, it also tracked more than 13400 location data of users. Based on the location data points, victims are majorly from the United States, Western Africa, and India.

What should Android users do?