Photomator 3.2 update is here; will allow users to edit and share HDR images on iPhones

Photomator 3.2 update has been released. The popular photo editor now comes with editing and sharing support for HDR photos on iPhones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 16:14 IST
A popular photo editing app, Photomator, has received a new update that improves its capabilities. As per a new statement by the app developer, the Photomator 3.2 update comes with support to open, edit, and share full HDR photos on iPhones. This means the app will also be able to edit images that are captured by iPhones in HDR mode. On top of that, the updated app can also convert regular photos into HDR.

According to a blog post by the company, the Photomator 3.2 update will “unlock new creative workflows with full support for opening, editing, and sharing HDR photos - including those captured with iPhone”.

Photomator 3.2 update gets full HDR support

The app previously was capable of editing and sharing SDR photos, but this would exclude full HDR images. This was a problem since many prefer to click HDR mode images on iPhones. These images could not be edited on the Photomator app. But now, after the 3.2 update, it will able to do the same for high dynamic range photos.

For the unaware, HDR or high dynamic range mode is a technique that expresses details in images in both very bright and very dark scenes. Also known as high-contrast images, such images require high-resolution cameras to capture areas that are well-lit and shadowy areas with high details.

Apart from editing HDR images, the Photomator 3.2 update also adds the functionality of converting SDR photos into HDR. This feature is called Smart HDR, and users can take advantage of its functionality very easily. To turn an SDR image to HDR, you can simply click the dedicated button and the smart feature will take care of the rest.

The update was rolled out on November 22, and users can visit the App Store in order to upgrade it to the latest version. In case, you do not see the update, do not worry. Since these rollouts are done in a phased manner, it may take a few days to reach everyone.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 16:08 IST
