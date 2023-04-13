Home Tech News Pleiades Neo satellite snaps awesome snapshot of Jupiter, 4 moons

Pleiades Neo satellite snaps awesome snapshot of Jupiter, 4 moons

Pleiades Neo satellite, operated by Airbus, captured Jupiter and its Galilean moons – Ganymede, Callisto, Europa and Io.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 14:23 IST
In Pics: From Jupiter to Earth, check gorgeous images taken by NASA's Voyager spacecraft
Voyager 1
1/6 Voyager spacecraft captured this mesmerizing image of Saturn and three of its moons - Tethys, Dione and Rhea. The image was captured on August 4, 1982 at a distance of 13 million miles from Saturn. (NASA)
image caption
2/6 This image was taken by the Voyager 1 spacecraft in 1979 when it was on its approach towards Jupiter. This stunning image captured is of Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a giant vortex which has been swirling around on Jupiter’s surface for a long time. (NASA)
image caption
3/6 Captured by Voyager 1 on September 18, 1977 at a distance of 7.25 million miles from Earth, this image is a single frame shot capturing both the Earth and the Moon. The Voyager was the first spacecraft to capture the Earth and the Moon together. (NASA)
image caption
4/6 This amazing image of Uranus was captured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft on January 25, 1986. At the time of capturing this image, Voyager 2 had just left Uranus and was on its way towards the last planet in our solar system, Neptune. (NASA)
image caption
5/6 Voyager 2 captured this stunning image of Callisto, Jupiter’s second largest moon. The image was captured on July 7, 1979 at a distance of nearly 677,000 miles from the moon. (NASA)
image caption
6/6 This image taken by the Viyager 1 spacecraft captured one of Jupiter’s Moons called Io. The stunning image was taken at a distance of approximately 340,000 miles from the Moon. (NASA)
Jupiter
View all Images
Jupiter and its four Galilean moons were captured in this shot. (Airbus)

One of Europe's flagship satellites has captured Jupiter and its largest Moon, Ganymede. Jupiter is the fifth planet in the solar system, and it is by far the biggest one. In fact, it is twice as big as all the other planets in our solar system combined. Jupiter is also known as the Gas Giant due to a dense atmosphere of hydrogen and helium with windy clouds of ammonia. It also has the most moons in the solar system, with 92 confirmed moons with orbits, according to International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center. In fact, Jupiter is also referred to as a failed sun-it just could not get big enough.

Jupiter and its moons captured

The picture captured shows Jupiter with Ganymede orbiting it in close proximity. Moreover, its other moons such as Callisto and Europa can be seen in the distance. It was captured by the Pleiades Neo satellite, which is funded, manufactured, owned and operated by Airbus.

Although this is not the first time Jupiter has been captured along with its moon, what makes this image special is the satellite itself which captured it. The Pleiades Neo satellite was designed to observe planet Earth in detail. It consists of two identical 30cm resolution satellites which were developed to offer Earth-observation services.

Airbus shared the image on Twitter. The aerospace giant wrote in the tweet, “Look how the icy moons are dancing around Jupiter. Hard to believe, but these pictures were taken by our #PléiadesNeo satellite.” A video sequence showing the moons orbiting the gas giant was also released.

Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission

Just two days after the release of this image, the first-ever Jupiter mission for Europe will take off today. The mission, which is called the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), is being led by the European Space Agency (ESA). The spacecraft will study three of Jupiter's Galilean moons — Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa — in search of water and signs of life on them. The spacecraft will take about seven and a half years to reach the gas giant and will begin its exploration in 2031.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 14:23 IST
