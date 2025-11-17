Poco F8 series global launch date announced

Poco is launching new generation F series models, the Poco F8 Pro and F8 Ultra. The company has just announced the global launch date, and the smartphone will officially debut this month. The smartphones are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipsets and offer powerful performance-centric features. Therefore, if you are looking for a powerful smartphone at an affordable price, then know what the Poco F8 series may have in store for users.

Poco F8 series global launch date

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco shared an X post revealing the global launch date for Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra. The launch will take place on November 26 at an event in Bali, Indonesia. The launch will be live streamed at 4 PM GMT and 1:30 PM IST. Teasing the smartphone's performance upgrade, the post said, “The next era of ULTRA performance is rising.”

Poco F8 series launch: What to expect

Leaks and rumours suggest that the Poco F8 Pro model could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, whereas the Poco F8 Ultra could use the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing flagship-level performance. The series is expected to be the rebranded version of China's Xiaomi's Redmi K90 series.

A leaked retail box for Poco F8 Pro also revealed that the smartphone may offer “Sound by Bose”, similar to the K90 series. Therefore, the smartphones could offer several upgrades over their predecessor. Now, as we wait for a global launch, it is unclear when the Poco F8 series will make an India debut. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of months more to confirm what it will offer to Indian smartphone buyers.