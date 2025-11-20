Poco F8 Ultra 5G mobile design render and specification tipped ahead of launch

Poco F8 Ultra 5G mobile is making a global debut on November 26, 2025. The smartphone will be launched alongside the Poco F8 Pro 5G, bringing flagship-like performance, but at an affordable price. As we wait for the India launch timeline, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the design renders and detailed specifications of the Poco F8 Ultra model ahead of its debut. Therefore, let's have a closer look at what the new Poco F8 Ultra will look like during launch.

Poco F8 Ultra 5G design render

The Poco F8 Ultra design was showcased in two colour variants, Black and Blue. While the Black colour variant is expected to have a glass rear panel, the Blue colour model will likely have a leather back. The smartphone was revealed to have an expanded camera island, housing a triple camera setup, and sound by Bose branding. On the front, we could spot a punch-hole camera and a slimmer bezel.

Poco F8 Ultra 5G: Specifications and features

The Poco F8 Ultra 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 5x Periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it could feature a 32MP selfie shooter.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Lastly, we could expect a 6500mAh battery that may support 100W wired charging. The Poco F8 Ultra 5G is also expected to get an IP69 rating for protection against water. Now, we will have to wait to launch to confirm if these specifications are credible.