Poco X5 Pro 5G launched with 108MP camera, 67W charging; Check price

Poco has finally launched its mid-range series, the Poco X5 lineup in India in the form of the Poco X5 Pro. It succeeds the Poco X4 Pro that was launched last year with the Snapdragon 695 chipset. Now, it gets a boost in chipset power as well as other upgrades. From specs, features, price to availability, know everything here about the Poco X5 Pro 5G.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specs and features at a glance

As mentioned, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. It runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. Poco X5 Pro features a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback.

In terms of photography, it has a triple-camera setup at the back headlined with a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. It can record videos in 4K at 30fps. While in the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera.

Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67-watt fast charging and also features 5-watt reverse charging. Poco promises two years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Poco X5 Pro 5G price and availability

Poco X5 Pro 5G comes at a starting price in India at Rs. 22999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While there is another model which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs. 24999. However, as a launch offer, you can get a Rs. 2000 instant discount using ICICI bank cards. Poco X5 Pro 5G will go on sale on 13 February 2023 at 12 pm. It will be available to buy on the e-commerce website Flipkart. It is available in three colour options - Astral Black, Horizon Blue and Poco Yellow.