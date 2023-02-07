    Trending News

    Poco X5 Pro 5G launched with 108MP camera, 67W charging; Check price

    Poco X5 Pro 5G launched with 108MP camera, 67W charging; Check price

    Poco launched a new smartphone in India - the Poco X5 Pro 5G. What are the main highlights of this new smartphone? Find out now.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 19:20 IST
    Upcoming smartphone launches in Feb: Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    1/8 On February 1, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will be launched. The series will bring three new phones - standard Galaxy S23, beefed-up Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    2/8 All of these models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of the most highlighted upgrades of these will be on the S23 Ultra that will use a new 200MP camera sensor.  (fmkorea.com)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    3/8 Launched last month in China, the Xioami 13 series may launch global variants in February during the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. The series will include two models named - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.  (Xiaomi China )
    Xiaomi 13
    4/8 Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and may pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a support of 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may arrive with a bigger display, 120W fast charging, and three 50MP rear camera setup. (OnLeaks)
    image caption
    5/8 iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17 with some impressive specs such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, OIS-enabled triple camera setup, 120W fast charging, and Dimensity 8200 chipset. Leaks suggest that it will come with a price tag under Rs. 30000. (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/8 Realme GT Neo 5: The company may launch its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone in China which is tipped to get a massive 240W fast charging solution. It is claimed to charge the smartphone in just 9 minutes. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Realme 10
    7/8 Realme 10 5G: The company is expected to launch another member to the Realme 10 series with a 5G variant. Realme already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 4G. The 5G variant may boast similar specs like the 4G model with some minor upgrades such as 50MP rear camera. (Representative Image) (Realme)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    8/8 Oppo Reno 8T: The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to launch on February 8, which is expected to be priced around Rs. 27000-29000 in India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested. It may pack a 120Hz OLED display, 67W fast charging solution, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.  (Oppo)
    Poco X5 Pro 5G
    View all Images
    Poco X5 Pro 5G has been launched in India with some special features. (Poco )

    Poco has finally launched its mid-range series, the Poco X5 lineup in India in the form of the Poco X5 Pro. It succeeds the Poco X4 Pro that was launched last year with the Snapdragon 695 chipset. Now, it gets a boost in chipset power as well as other upgrades. From specs, features, price to availability, know everything here about the Poco X5 Pro 5G.

    Poco X5 Pro 5G specs and features at a glance

    As mentioned, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. It runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. Poco X5 Pro features a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback.

    In terms of photography, it has a triple-camera setup at the back headlined with a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. It can record videos in 4K at 30fps. While in the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera.

    Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67-watt fast charging and also features 5-watt reverse charging. Poco promises two years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

    Poco X5 Pro 5G price and availability

    Poco X5 Pro 5G comes at a starting price in India at Rs. 22999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While there is another model which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs. 24999. However, as a launch offer, you can get a Rs. 2000 instant discount using ICICI bank cards. Poco X5 Pro 5G will go on sale on 13 February 2023 at 12 pm. It will be available to buy on the e-commerce website Flipkart. It is available in three colour options - Astral Black, Horizon Blue and Poco Yellow.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 19:20 IST
