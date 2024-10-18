 Pollution season: Remember these key points when buying an Air Purifier as North India’s air quality worsens | Tech News
Pollution season: Remember these key points when buying an Air Purifier as North India's air quality worsens

Before purchasing an air purifier, it’s important to consider several factors, such as the size of the room it will be used in and the cost of maintenance.

Oct 18 2024
Air purifiers have transitioned from being a luxury to an affordable necessity in India. (Philips)

It is that time of year—winter is knocking as autumn sets in, and meanwhile, air pollution in North India, especially in Delhi NCR, is on the rise. With Diwali on the horizon, things are soon going to get worse. Amid this, it makes sense to invest in an air purifier for your home. Not only can these devices maintain a healthy environment inside your home, but they can also bring additional benefits such as reducing dust buildup and more. However, there is no one-size-fits-all formula when buying an air purifier; there are many factors one must keep in mind before making a purchase. Here, let us explain the basics of air purifiers and how to choose one. Read on.

Air Purifiers In India: How Do They Work?

Firstly, let us explain the basic way air purifiers operate. It starts by sucking in air from the surroundings; the air goes through various layers of filters, which filter out toxins, harmful pollutants like PM 2.5, and other particles, and then clean air is expelled. Most air purifiers have a multi-layered filtration system, with a pre-filter that catches most of the larger particles, such as hair, pet fur, and dander. The air then passes through a HEPA filter and a carbon filter, which remove the remaining particles, such as pollen and PM 2.5 and PM 10.

As the air purifier runs, it continues to filter the air, but it is important to note that once you turn the air purifier off, the air quality will soon return to its original levels—so it makes the most sense to keep it on if you are present in the room.

How To Choose An Air Purifier: Things To Keep In Mind

Before you purchase an air purifier, there are two key points you must remember: the size of your room and the compatibility of the purifier, along with the costs of filter replacements.

You cannot expect an air purifier to clean the air of your entire room; the capacity of each air purifier is different, so you should consult the manufacturer's specifications to see if a particular model would suit your room. For instance, if you have a room that covers 500 square feet, buying an air purifier that is limited to work in a space of 400 square feet won't be ideal. Additionally, you will need to buy separate air purifiers for different rooms, of course.

As for filter maintenance, they last depending on how much use they endure, as they are rated differently. That said, some air purifiers can come with filters that are not only costly but also difficult to find in stock. If you cannot find a replacement, the air purifier is rendered useless. Therefore, always invest in an air purifier from a reputable company; there are many generic options available at lower costs, but this can prove to be costlier in the long term.

For reference, the Dyson Pure Cool Link, which happens to be a popular air purifier in the Indian market, has a replacement filter that is available for around 2,600. After you replace your filter, you can check the immediate difference in air quality by monitoring the real-time AQI (Air Quality Index) inside your room to compare performance.

