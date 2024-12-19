Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Pornographic, vulgar content found on 18 OTT platforms in India; Govt blocks them: Report

Pornographic, vulgar content found on 18 OTT platforms in India; Govt blocks them: Report

The Indian government blocked 18 OTT platforms on 14th March 2024 for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some cases, pornographic content. Here are the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 12:59 IST
Pornographic, vulgar content found on 18 OTT platforms in India; Govt blocks them: Report
Indian Government has banned 18 OTT apps for not meeting the Code of Ethics (HT Tech)


The rise of obscene content is a major concern for the authorities in India, with pornographic and vulgar material becoming increasingly prevalent even on OTT platforms. Accordingly, the government has taken action by banning 18 OTT platforms for hosting obscene and vulgar content, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan told the Lok Sabha yesterday, as reported by PTI.

18 OTT Platforms Blocked: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan 

L Murugan, replying to a question by Shiv Sena-UBT member Anil Desai, in accordance with the IT Rules of 2021, said “The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, and blocked 18 OTT platforms on 14th March, 2024 for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content under these provisions.”

He also mentioned that the rules call for Code of Ethics by digital news publishers and OTT platforms.

How YouTube Channels, Digital News Publishers Must Abide By Code of Ethics

L Murugan also answered another question, in which he highlighted how digital news publishers must adhere to the Code of Ethics under the 'Norms of Journalistic Conduct' of the Press Council of India, The Programme Code under the Cable Television (Network Regulation Act, 1995).

He further added that YouTube channels providing news and digital media coverage area covered under the provisions of IT Rules, 2021, Part-III of which provides for issuance of directions for blocking of content covered under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, 2000).

How do these rules empower the government? Well, these allow the central government to issue directions to any government agency or an intermediary to block content in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to such matters, as reported by PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 12:59 IST
