Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs.2,599- All details

In search of a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker? Portronics has launched a new portable Bluetooth speaker known as “Fynix” in India with an introductory price of just Rs.2599. The speaker comes with a compact and sleek design that offers dynamic sound output and plenty of features that will enhance the sound experience.

Portronics Fynix is reportedly perfect for listening to any genre of music at home and outdoors, or if you are hosting small gatherings. If the Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker is something that excites you, then we have detailed the specifications and features it offers at a given price point.

Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker: Specs and features

The Portronics Fynix portable Bluetooth speaker offers 30W output, providing an immersive audio experience when placed indoors or outdoors. It comes with a compact and lightweight design, providing music on the go. The speaker features a dual-driver setup and a passive radiator that enhances the audio output, bass, acoustics, and more, providing users with a great sound experience at a budget-friendly price. Portronics also claims that it could fill any space with deep bass and clear audio, irrespective of music genres.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Portronics Fynix is backed by Bluetooth 5.3 technology, providing seamless connectivity with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other products. It also offers a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode that wirelessly connects two Fynix speakers for a synchronised stereo sound.

Also Read

Other features include USB Type-C fast charging support, built-in microphone for calling and voice assistant, tactile buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing, volume control, and other manual controls, and much more. Lastly, the Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker claims to offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker: Price and availability

The Portronics Fynix 30W portable Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs.2,599. It is available to purchase on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline retail stores. With the purchase, Portronics is also offering 12-month warranty.