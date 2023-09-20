Icon
Pragyan Rover and Vikram lander sleep mode: What are chances of an ISRO miracle? Expert reveals

Pragyan Rover and Vikram lander sleep mode: What are chances of an ISRO miracle? Expert reveals

Will ISRO be able to wake Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander from sleep mode? Know what expert has to say about the future of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 11:22 IST
ISRO will try to awaken both Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander from their sleep on September 22, 2023. Will they come back to life? expert explains. (ISRO)

After the successful landing on the Moon's surface, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has become a massive worldwide triumph for India in general and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in particular. ISRO achievements and amazing findings through the Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover will help scientists know more about the Moon and even the formation of our solar system. Both Vikram and Pragyan remained active for 14 lunar days till the lunar night began and ISRO had to put them into sleep mode. Chandrayaan-3 mission was put on pause and now ISRO scientists are hoping to revive the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover for further research. But will ISRO be able to perform this miracle and awaken them successfully? It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible. Know what the expert says about the activation.

Will Pragyan Rover and Vikram lander ever wake up from sleep?

According to ISRO, there is some hope that both will be able to work again. The activation date of the Pragyan Rover and Vikram lander is set for September 22, 2023 when the sun will rise on the Moon's south pole. Both the ISRO instruments are equipped with solar panels which are expected to be recharged after sunrise.

The Free Press Journal quoted Palanivel Veeramuthuvel, project director of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission of ISRO as saying, “‘The environment during the lunar night is very harsh with temperatures dipping to as low as 175 degrees Celsius." Also read: Chandrayaan-3 mission Shiv Shakti point on Moon: What PM Narendra Modi said today about ISRO triumph

So, what are the chances of Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander waking up from sleep? Veeramuthuvel says, "There is a very remote chance that the equipment onboard the lander and the rover would survive such temperatures.”

As per the expert, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already fulfilled its expectations and objectives which were set for one lunar day (14 days on Earth). However, there are still some hopes for the activation of the equipment fitted on the lander and the rover.

Veeramuthuvel also mentioned that the Moon's surface might have some water molecules that can help supply power to the spacecraft. If the discovery was made then the concept can support future space exploration missions.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has already completed its course and if ISRO wakes the lander and rover on the decided date, then it will be another massive achievement for India and it will allow the conduct of more crucial studies on the Moon. Within two days, we'll find out if the mission has officially ended or if there is more to come. Good luck ISRO.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 11:22 IST
