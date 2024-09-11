Pune doctor joins WhatsApp group, loses 12000000: Here’s what happened

Investment scams continue to rise in India, with numerous individuals reporting losses from deceptive schemes promising high returns. A recent case involves an Army doctor from Pune who lost ₹1.2 crore to cyber criminals using a fraudulent trading scheme.

How Did the Scam Begin?

The scam, as detailed in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim and reported by The Indian Express, began in mid-July. The doctor received a link inviting him to join a WhatsApp group. Upon joining, he encountered group administrators who promoted high returns from stock market investments. Trusting the group's legitimacy, the doctor engaged in discussions and was convinced to download a trading application.

Also read: Set up Windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The application, however, turned out to be a fraudulent platform designed to steal funds. Over a period of about 40 days, the doctor completed nearly 35 transactions amounting to ₹1.22 crore, transferring money to various fake bank accounts as instructed by the app. The transactions were presented as investments, with the platform showing inflated returns suggesting earnings of ₹10.26 crore. The scammers demanded a hefty sum of ₹45 lakh from the doctor to release his funds, threatening to withhold his earnings if he refused.

Suspicious of the situation, the doctor requested the registered address of the trading platform. The provided address in New Delhi proved to be fictitious upon investigation. Realising he had been defrauded, the victim filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime helpline, resulting in an FIR with the Cyber Police Station of Pune City.

Also read: Apple's launch season might not be over: After iPhone 16 this month, iPad mini, M4 Macs expected in October

This incident highlights a broader trend of online scams where fraudsters use social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to lure victims with promises of high investment returns. Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an advisory noting the increasing use of such platforms by scammers who impersonate SEBI-registered Foreign Portfolio Investors and offer fake trading applications.

What Steps Can Be Taken to Avoid Such Scams?

SEBI warns that these fraudulent apps often promise exclusive benefits like share purchases, IPO subscriptions, and institutional account perks without requiring official trading accounts. Scammers typically use mobile numbers registered under false names to remain anonymous and evade detection.

Also read: Google and Apple lose their court fights against the EU and owe billions in fines and taxes

To safeguard against such scams, individuals should: