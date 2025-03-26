Qualcomm set to launch Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in April 2025: Here’s what to expect

Qualcomm is set to launch its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in April 2025. This upcoming chip, the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, has been the subject of multiple leaks, providing more insight into its features. Initially, rumours pointed to the chip being named Snapdragon 8s Elite, but recent reports suggest it will officially be called Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

Core Configuration and Performance

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will reportedly use a 1+3+2+2 core configuration. It will have a 3.21GHz Cortex-X4 core for high performance, three 3.01GHz Cortex-A720 cores for additional power, two 2.80GHz Cortex-A720 cores to support processing tasks, and two 2.02GHz Cortex-A720 cores for efficiency. This structure will set it apart from the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which uses custom Oryon cores.

For graphics, the chip will include the Adreno 825 GPU, which, while part of the same generation as the Adreno 830 GPU found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite, will have fewer cores. Despite this, reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will still deliver strong performance, with an anticipated AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 2 million. It is also said to feature 6MB of SLC and 8MB of L3 cache, enhancing its speed and efficiency.

Devices Expected to Feature the Chip

Devices featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 are expected to arrive shortly after its official announcement. Early candidates include the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which may also be launched globally under the Poco F7 branding. Other devices, such as Xiaomi's Civi 5 Pro and Oppo's K13 Pro, are also expected to adopt the new chip.

While these details are based on leaks and rumours, nothing has been officially confirmed. Users should approach these reports cautiously, as further details may surface in the coming days or weeks. Keep an eye on India Today tech for the latest updates.