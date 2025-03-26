Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Qualcomm set to launch Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in April 2025: Here’s what to expect

Qualcomm set to launch Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in April 2025: Here’s what to expect

Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip is set to launch in April 2025, promising exciting upgrades. Here's what we know so far about the new processor.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 26 2025, 09:32 IST
Icon
Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched: 5 upcoming flagship smartphones to feature new chipset
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
1/5 OnePlus 13: This flagship smartphone is launching on October 31 in China. Rumours suggest that the smartphone may be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for improved performance efficiency. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO OLED display. The OnePlus 15 will likely feature a 50MP triple camera setup and a 6000mAh battery, providing a premium performance. (OnePlus)
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
2/5 Xiaomi 15 series: The series may feature two flagship models, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro which will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The series is expected to make its debut this month. Apart from a big performance boost, the series may offer a 6.36-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display and upgraded camera features. Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 15 will likely be backed by a 5500mAh battery.  (Xiaomi)
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
3/5 Honor Magic 7 series: Honor, at the Snapdragon Summit 2024, showcased the Honor Magic 7 series confirming that the smartphone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The series will officially debut on October 30 in China, before its global launch. Based on the revealed design, the smartphone may come with a quad camera setup, flaunting its capabilities in camera as well as performance.  (Honor)
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
4/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Alongside major performance upgrades, the smartphone is rumoured to have partnered with Samsung to provide a quad micro-curved display for  GT 7 Pro. This smartphone will likely make its debut in November.  (Realme)
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
5/5  iQOO 13:  Jia Jingdong, the Vice President of Vivo Brand and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy revealed the iQOO 13 would be launched with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 6,150mAh battery. However, the smartphone is not expected to launch until the first week of December.  (iQOO China)
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
icon View all Images
Qualcomm plans to launch the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in April 2025, following leaks. (unsplash)

Qualcomm is set to launch its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in April 2025. This upcoming chip, the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, has been the subject of multiple leaks, providing more insight into its features. Initially, rumours pointed to the chip being named Snapdragon 8s Elite, but recent reports suggest it will officially be called Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

Core Configuration and Performance

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will reportedly use a 1+3+2+2 core configuration. It will have a 3.21GHz Cortex-X4 core for high performance, three 3.01GHz Cortex-A720 cores for additional power, two 2.80GHz Cortex-A720 cores to support processing tasks, and two 2.02GHz Cortex-A720 cores for efficiency. This structure will set it apart from the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which uses custom Oryon cores.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹72,900Original price:₹79,900
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now
26% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹31,899Original price:₹42,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A56
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹44,999Original price:₹52,999
Buy now

Also read: Apple WWDC 2025 announced for June 9: Know what we can expect

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

For graphics, the chip will include the Adreno 825 GPU, which, while part of the same generation as the Adreno 830 GPU found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite, will have fewer cores. Despite this, reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will still deliver strong performance, with an anticipated AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 2 million. It is also said to feature 6MB of SLC and 8MB of L3 cache, enhancing its speed and efficiency.

Also read: iOS 18.4 to unveil exciting new Apple Intelligence features: Here's what you can expect in upcoming update

Devices Expected to Feature the Chip

Devices featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 are expected to arrive shortly after its official announcement. Early candidates include the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which may also be launched globally under the Poco F7 branding. Other devices, such as Xiaomi's Civi 5 Pro and Oppo's K13 Pro, are also expected to adopt the new chip.

Also read: Samsung confirms One UI 7 update for US Galaxy users, resumes April 10 rollout plan- Details

While these details are based on leaks and rumours, nothing has been officially confirmed. Users should approach these reports cautiously, as further details may surface in the coming days or weeks. Keep an eye on India Today tech for the latest updates.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 09:32 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date expected to be announced soon
GTA 6 map mod

Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned
God of War

New God of War side-story set in Greek Mythology expected to be released later this year
GTA 6

GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive
Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here’s how to claim free title

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets