Qualcomm to unveil new Snapdragon PCs and mobile chipset in India on July 30: Here’s what you can expect

Qualcomm India will host the "Snapdragon for India" event in Delhi on July 30. The company's invitation hints at two major announcements. The event's artwork prominently features elements such as AI, the Snapdragon logo, AI within PCs, 5G, and WiFi.

These clues suggest the debut of the Snapdragon X Elitepowered 5G Copilot PCs in India. There are also rumours concerning the release of more Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus PC models. Furthermore, Qualcomm may introduce a new mobile chipset during the event.

Also read: ‘Saying no to such humbling offers is tough': Startup rejects Rs. 200000 crore offer from Google, here's why

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Expected Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus Processors

Qualcomm's announcement points to the launch of Copilot+ PCs driven by Snapdragon Xseries processors. These PCs offer faster speeds, better performance, connectivity, extended battery life, and AI capabilities.

Anticipated releases include the flagship Snapdragon X Elite and the Snapdragon X Plus, which offers robust AI features and connectivity but with slightly less power.

Also read: IGL warns customers of new scam: What is it, how it works and what you can do to stay safe

Several laptop manufacturers have already revealed their Copilot+ PCs for India. The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024), featuring this chip, is among them. Here is a list of Snapdragon Xseries Powered laptops available or coming soon in India:

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition

HP OmniBook X 14

HP EliteBook Ultra G1q

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Dell XPS 13

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

Dell Latitude 7455

Acer Swift 14 AI

Many of these laptops have yet to launch in India, and more details may emerge following the Snapdragon for India event.

Also read: Amazon Prime Video getting a major redesign: Simplified navigation, AI suggestions and more

Upcoming Snapdragon Mobile Chip for India

Qualcomm has also hinted at a new mobile chipset designed specifically for the Indian market. The chipset is expected to be a budget friendly 5G processor, described as a “revolutionary platform” to advance 5G accessibility for millions of Indians.