Qualcomm to unveil new Snapdragon PCs and mobile chipset in India on July 30: Here’s what you can expect
Qualcomm is hosting the "Snapdragon for India'' event on July 30 in Delhi. Ahead of the event, the company is teasing major announcements including new PC models and a mobile chipset.
Qualcomm India will host the "Snapdragon for India" event in Delhi on July 30. The company's invitation hints at two major announcements. The event's artwork prominently features elements such as AI, the Snapdragon logo, AI within PCs, 5G, and WiFi.
These clues suggest the debut of the Snapdragon X Elitepowered 5G Copilot PCs in India. There are also rumours concerning the release of more Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus PC models. Furthermore, Qualcomm may introduce a new mobile chipset during the event.
Expected Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus Processors
Qualcomm's announcement points to the launch of Copilot+ PCs driven by Snapdragon Xseries processors. These PCs offer faster speeds, better performance, connectivity, extended battery life, and AI capabilities.
Anticipated releases include the flagship Snapdragon X Elite and the Snapdragon X Plus, which offers robust AI features and connectivity but with slightly less power.
Several laptop manufacturers have already revealed their Copilot+ PCs for India. The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024), featuring this chip, is among them. Here is a list of Snapdragon Xseries Powered laptops available or coming soon in India:
- ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition
- HP OmniBook X 14
- HP EliteBook Ultra G1q
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x
- ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
- Dell XPS 13
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus
- Dell Latitude 7455
- Acer Swift 14 AI
Many of these laptops have yet to launch in India, and more details may emerge following the Snapdragon for India event.
Upcoming Snapdragon Mobile Chip for India
Qualcomm has also hinted at a new mobile chipset designed specifically for the Indian market. The chipset is expected to be a budget friendly 5G processor, described as a “revolutionary platform” to advance 5G accessibility for millions of Indians.
