Rabbit R1 and Perplexity AI unite to elevate AI-assisted experience - it is free!

In the aftermath of its stellar debut at CES '24, Rabbit's pocket-sized AI gem, the Rabbit R1, is forging new frontiers through a strategic collaboration with Perplexity AI. This alliance promises to elevate the R1's capabilities, marking a significant leap in the realm of AI-driven personal assistants.

In an exclusive live Spaces broadcast on X, Rabbit's CEO Jesse Lyu and Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas unveiled this exciting partnership. As part of a limited offer, the first 100,000 R1 purchasers will enjoy a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, a subscription valued at $200. With 50,000 units already pre-ordered, the R1, priced at $199, is generating substantial anticipation ahead of its scheduled March or April shipment, The Hindu reported.

Next-Level Features Unveiled

The collaboration introduces advanced features to the R1, including file upload support, a daily quota for over 300 complex queries, and the ability to seamlessly switch between AI models such as GPT-4, Claude 2.1, and Gemini. While the R1 already boasts functionalities like booking rides, finding recipes, and identifying objects or people, the integration with Perplexity AI elevates its accuracy in fact-checking and providing up-to-date information.

For those unfamiliar with Rabbit R1, it's essential to clarify that it's not a smartphone but a dedicated AI-powered personal assistant. Designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, the $199 handheld device boasts a walkie-talkie-like square shape with a vibrant orange color, contributing to its retro aesthetic. Equipped with a 2.88-inch touchscreen, a camera, a control wheel, speakers, microphones, 4GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a 2.3GHz MediaTek processor, the R1 is a compact powerhouse.

Despite its small size, about half that of an iPhone 15, the R1 operates uniquely. Instead of relying on built-in apps, it connects to apps on users' smartphones. The device's standout feature is its software, the Rabbit OS, and the underlying AI technology. Using a "Large Action Model" (LAM), the Rabbit OS acts as a universal controller for various apps, providing a versatile solution to manage services across websites, apps, or other platforms.

Also read these top stories today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year.

Know how to protect yourself here.