Rabbit R1 and Perplexity AI unite to elevate AI-assisted experience - it is free!

Rabbit R1 and Perplexity AI unite to elevate AI-assisted experience - it is free!

Rabbit R1 partners Perplexity AI to enhance its capabilities with advanced features. The collaboration offers a free Perplexity Pro subscription for the first 100,000 R1 buyers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 18:48 IST
Rabbit R1
Rabbit R1, the CES '24 sensation, partners with Perplexity AI for enhanced capabilities. (REUTERS)
Rabbit R1
Rabbit R1, the CES '24 sensation, partners with Perplexity AI for enhanced capabilities. (REUTERS)

In the aftermath of its stellar debut at CES '24, Rabbit's pocket-sized AI gem, the Rabbit R1, is forging new frontiers through a strategic collaboration with Perplexity AI. This alliance promises to elevate the R1's capabilities, marking a significant leap in the realm of AI-driven personal assistants.

In an exclusive live Spaces broadcast on X, Rabbit's CEO Jesse Lyu and Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas unveiled this exciting partnership. As part of a limited offer, the first 100,000 R1 purchasers will enjoy a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, a subscription valued at $200. With 50,000 units already pre-ordered, the R1, priced at $199, is generating substantial anticipation ahead of its scheduled March or April shipment, The Hindu reported.

Next-Level Features Unveiled

The collaboration introduces advanced features to the R1, including file upload support, a daily quota for over 300 complex queries, and the ability to seamlessly switch between AI models such as GPT-4, Claude 2.1, and Gemini. While the R1 already boasts functionalities like booking rides, finding recipes, and identifying objects or people, the integration with Perplexity AI elevates its accuracy in fact-checking and providing up-to-date information.

For those unfamiliar with Rabbit R1, it's essential to clarify that it's not a smartphone but a dedicated AI-powered personal assistant. Designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, the $199 handheld device boasts a walkie-talkie-like square shape with a vibrant orange color, contributing to its retro aesthetic. Equipped with a 2.88-inch touchscreen, a camera, a control wheel, speakers, microphones, 4GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a 2.3GHz MediaTek processor, the R1 is a compact powerhouse.

Despite its small size, about half that of an iPhone 15, the R1 operates uniquely. Instead of relying on built-in apps, it connects to apps on users' smartphones. The device's standout feature is its software, the Rabbit OS, and the underlying AI technology. Using a "Large Action Model" (LAM), the Rabbit OS acts as a universal controller for various apps, providing a versatile solution to manage services across websites, apps, or other platforms.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 18:48 IST
