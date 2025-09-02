Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Realme 15T 5G mobile with 7000mAh battery launched in India, price starts at 20999

Realme 15T 5G smartphone has been launched in India, featuring a massive 7,000mAh battery, 50MP front camera. 

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 02 2025, 16:31 IST
Realme 15T 5G with 7000mAh battery, 50MP front camera launched in India.

Realme has launched the Realme 15T 5G in India, specifically designed to cater to budget-conscious buyers. The device comes with a 7,000mAh battery, a 50MP selfie camera and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor. Let's take a look at what the new device has to offer.

Realme 15T 5G Mobile: Price, Availability and Launch Offers

The Realme 15T 5G comes in three configurations. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 20,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 22,999, while the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs. 24,999. The device comes in three colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium.

Customers who pre-book the device will receive Realme Buds T01 wireless earphones at no extra cost. Additionally, you can avail bank offer and discounts, applicable on both online and offline purchases.

Realme 15T 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features

The Realme 15T 5G mobile features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It has a a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. Both cameras are capable of recording 4k videos.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor. Realme 15T houses a 7,000mAh battery with 60W SuperVOOC wires fast charging and 10W reverse support.

On the software side, the device runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6 out of the box. The company has not announced its update timeline for Android 16. For security, the device carries an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for strong resistance against dust and water.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 16:31 IST
