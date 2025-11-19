Realme is expected to launch its new generation number series, the Realme 16 Pro, in the coming months. While we still have plenty of months for the launch, the expected colour variants and storage options of the Realme 16 Pro 5G model were leaked online, giving us an early glimpse of what to expect. As of now, the launch is not expected until January or February of 2026. Therefore, if you have been waiting for a smartphone upgrade in the mid-range segment, then here's what we know so far about the Realme 16 Pro 5G mobile.

Realme 16 Pro 5G colour variants and storage

In India, the Realme 16 Pro 5G mobile is said to have a model number RMX5120. The smartphone is expected to launch in three colourways: Peeble Grey, Master Gold, and Orchid Purple. In terms of storage options, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is expected to offer four storage options that may consist of 8GB and 12GB of RAM, along with up to 512GB of internal storage.

Apart from these leaks, other features surrounding the smartphone's camera, performance, and battery upgrades have been kept under wraps. Therefore, we may have to wait until launch to confirm what Realme has planned.

Realme 15 Pro 5G: Specs and features

Since we have a few months until the Realme 16 Pro 5G launch, let's have a closer look at what its predecessor offers to have an understanding of what we can expect. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which has built a great reputation in the mid-range smartphone market. The smartphone features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, it offers advanced durability features like three IP ratings: IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.