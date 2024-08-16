 Realme C63 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, and more tech gifts under Rs.15,000 for Raksha Bandhan | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Realme C63 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, and more tech gifts under Rs.15,000 for Raksha Bandhan

Realme C63 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, and more tech gifts under Rs.15,000 for Raksha Bandhan

Here are five tech devices that you can give your siblings as gifts this Raksha Bandhan.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 14:43 IST
Realme C63 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, and more tech gifts under Rs.15,000 for Raksha Bandhan
Budget-friendly tech gifts to give your siblings this Rakhi. (Amazon)

Raksha Bandhan, the festival of celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters is just a few days away. To make this occasion even more special, we have carefully curated a list of five tech gifts under Rs. 15,000 that present a perfect blend of style and functionality for your siblings.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

This smartphone comes with a sleek design at an affordable price. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G and features 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charge. It packs a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony AI main camera, 2MP secondary camera sensor on the back. It features a 8MP front camera for clicking selfies. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB memory storage at a price of Rs. 10,499 in Mocha Brown and Aqua Flow colours on Amazon.

Read More: Realme 13 5G series set to launch in India soon: Display, camera, battery and everything else we know

 

Realme 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G is another smartphone offering excellent features at a budget-friendly price. The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch Dot Drop display and offers up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor and comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The smartphone features a 50MP dual AI camera setup at the rear and a 5MP front camera for clicking selfies. The smartphone packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB memory storage at a price of Rs. 10,499. It is available in Starlight Black, Startrail Green and Startrail Silver colour variants on Amazon.

Read More: Realme 13 5G chipset and other key specs teased via Geekbench listing ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

 

Honor Choice Watch

Honor Choice Watch comes with an ultra-thin large display, in-built GPS and one-click SOS calling. It can be connected to a user's smartphone through the Honor Health App. It features 5ATM water-resistant capability and is durable while swimming and during other outdoor activities. The watch tracks the various health benefits such as SPO2, stress monitor and advanced sleep quality monitor. It features a 1.95-inch AMOLED display and 410 x 502 pixel resolution. It offers 550 nits of peak brightness. It is available at a price of Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.

 

Honor Choice Earbuds X5

The Honor Choice Earbuds X5 features an audio with 30dB ANC. The device features a switching capability through Honor AI Space and has a dual-microphone ENC for making clear conversations on calls. The device offers an extended 35-hour battery life consisting of 9 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. The Honor Choice earbuds can be bought at a price of Rs.1,699 on Amazon.

 

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 14:42 IST

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 14:42 IST
