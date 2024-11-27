Realme Neo 7 battery, durability and price teased online ahead of launch- All details
Realme is set to launch the Neo 7 next month in China with key details about its battery, durability, and price revealed ahead of the release. Here’s what we know so far.
Realme is preparing to launch its latest device, the Neo 7, next month in China. This marks the first product in the newly separated GT and Neo series. The company has shared key details regarding the Neo 7's battery, durability, and pricing ahead of the official release.
Realme Neo 7: Battery and Durability Features
According to a teaser on Weibo, the Realme Neo 7 will feature a battery capacity exceeding 6,500mAh. Leaks suggest it could be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The device is also expected to offer a high level of durability, with an IP rating higher than IP68. This suggests the Neo 7 could be resistant to dust and water, potentially reaching an IP68+IP69 rating. The smartphone is said to score over 2 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. Tipster Digital Chat Station has indicated that the device will run on the Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The Neo 7 will be priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 34,935) at launch.
You may be interested in
- Turbo Yellow
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Starry Gold
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Purple Nebula
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Monet Gold
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Space Grey
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Real Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: Android users, update your devices now to avoid being hacked, Indian govt issues ‘high' level alert
Though Realme has not disclosed further information about the device, there are hints at what to expect. The Neo 7 was recently spotted on the 3C certification website, where it was listed with support for 80W fast charging. This is lower than the 120W fast charging available on the GT Neo 6, but the upgraded battery and processor are seen as improvements. The Neo 7 is also rumored to feature a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: All the major AI features iPhone users should be excited about
Future Availability in India
The last Neo-branded device in India, the GT Neo 3, launched in 2022, but it remains unclear if Realme will release future Neo models in the country. In the meantime, Realme has introduced the GT 7 Pro in India.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71732714359043