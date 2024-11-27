Realme Neo 7 battery, durability and price teased online ahead of launch- All details

Realme is preparing to launch its latest device, the Neo 7, next month in China. This marks the first product in the newly separated GT and Neo series. The company has shared key details regarding the Neo 7's battery, durability, and pricing ahead of the official release.

Realme Neo 7: Battery and Durability Features

According to a teaser on Weibo, the Realme Neo 7 will feature a battery capacity exceeding 6,500mAh. Leaks suggest it could be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The device is also expected to offer a high level of durability, with an IP rating higher than IP68. This suggests the Neo 7 could be resistant to dust and water, potentially reaching an IP68+IP69 rating. The smartphone is said to score over 2 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. Tipster Digital Chat Station has indicated that the device will run on the Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The Neo 7 will be priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 34,935) at launch.

Though Realme has not disclosed further information about the device, there are hints at what to expect. The Neo 7 was recently spotted on the 3C certification website, where it was listed with support for 80W fast charging. This is lower than the 120W fast charging available on the GT Neo 6, but the upgraded battery and processor are seen as improvements. The Neo 7 is also rumored to feature a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Future Availability in India

The last Neo-branded device in India, the GT Neo 3, launched in 2022, but it remains unclear if Realme will release future Neo models in the country. In the meantime, Realme has introduced the GT 7 Pro in India.