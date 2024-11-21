Reddit down for hours! Shows “Upstream Error, Reset” error- How to fix the issue

Reddit experienced a global outage on Wednesday with thousands of users reporting that they were facing errors while accessing the app or the website. Many highlighted that their homepage is showing a prompt that says “upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset connection failure,” however, it is not a device or internet connection issue. Later, Reddit also acknowledged the faults and outage and hours later the app started to work again. However, the team is closely monitoring for any further outages.

Reddit was down for several hours

The Reddit app and website were down on Wednesday night for more than 50000 users. The issue stayed for several hours and users reported an unusual prompt that said “upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset connection failure.” After a few minutes of chaos, Reddit shared a statement on the website saying “We are currently investigating this issue.” Later the company also acknowledged the “Degraded performance for reddit.com.”

Well, the Upstream Error, Reset error occurs when there is a server-related problem. During such instances, the website or app experiences server overloads, expired certificates, or general connectivity problems. In such situations, users can troubleshoot the page to temporarily access the app. Here's how users can solve such errors on Reddit.

How to solve “Upstream Error”?

The first thing you could do is clear your browser's cache and cookies to avoid encountering corrupted data.

Make sure your internet connection is stable. Also, try disabling the proxy server or VPN.

Keep an eye on Reddit's website for any updates on errors or outages.

You can also try switching to a different Reddit domain.

However, if the outage or error is crucial, the Reddit team will be responsible for solving the issue and fixing any problem that occurs on their servers. In such cases, users can patiently wait for the fix and for the platform to start working again.

