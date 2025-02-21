Reddit faces global outage: Users struggle to post, profile updates and feed access issues

Reddit users around the world are reporting widespread issues with the platform, causing significant disruptions to their experience. Many are unable to post comments, update their profile pictures, or load their feeds, with users in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad in India, along with Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles in the United States, facing the brunt of the problem. These difficulties have led many to turn to alternative platforms like Downdetector and social media to discuss their issues.

No Official Response Yet from Reddit

Despite the widespread outages, Reddit has not officially acknowledged the cause or provided a timeline for when the problems will be resolved. The platform's status page still claims that all systems are “operational,” and no incidents have been reported as of Thursday. However, given the widespread nature of the issues, many users remain frustrated as they wait for an official response.

If you are experiencing similar problems, Reddit encourages users to report the issues. This may assist their technical team in investigating the cause and working toward a solution. While Reddit remains silent on the specifics of the outage, it is likely that efforts are already underway to restore normal service.

Banned Reddit Community Returns

In other Reddit news, the r/WhitePeopleTwitter community, which was banned after its members made threats against staff at Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has returned online, according to a Business Insider report. The subreddit was temporarily shut down after Musk shared a screenshot showing members of the community discussing the identities of some of his DOGE staffers, with some comments threatening violence. Musk later stated that the Reddit users had “broken the law.”

After two weeks of inaccessibility, the subreddit was reinstated earlier this week. While users can now post publicly again, the comment section remains locked. The community's moderators have implemented new guidelines, including a ban on harassment, bullying, and violence. They also encourage users to “attack ideas, not people.”

Reddit, in its efforts to maintain a civil space for discussion, had previously warned the subreddit's moderators after discovering content that violated its rules. According to the company, steps like pop-up reminders are taken before banning communities, and the goal is to ensure Reddit remains a platform where ideas and perspectives can be exchanged.