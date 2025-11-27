Redmi 15C 5G mobile price in India and key specifications leaked ahead of launch

The Redmi 15C 5G mobile is expected to launch in India soon, and several leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to circulate. In a recent leak, a tipster has revealed the expected pricing and detailed specifications of the smartphone, giving us an early glimpse of what to expect. Reportedly, the Redmi 15C 5G will be launched in the affordable price segment as its predecessor, but it may offer promising features that may attract budget-conscious buyers. Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi 15C 5G launch.

Redmi 15C 5G price in India

Tispter Abhishek Yadav has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the Indian price and specifications of Redmi 15C 5G. As per the leaks, the smartphone may arrive with three storage options: 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM, all having 128GB of internal storage. As per the post, the Redmi 15C 5G could launch at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant. Whereas, the 6GB RAM + 128GB could cost around Rs. 13,999. The smartphone may also come in an 8GB RAM variant, which will likely be priced at Rs. 14,999.

Redmi 15C 5G specifications and features

As per the tipster, the Redmi 15C 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LCD display that may offer 120Hz refresh and HD resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone will likely be powered by a 6,000mAh battery. However, we are yet to know about the camera and charging features of the phone. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm what this new budget smartphone has in store for the users.