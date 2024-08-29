 Reliance Jio Diwali offer: Get 100GB free cloud storage with new AI driven services | Tech News
Reliance Jio announced the Jio AI-Cloud welcome offer starting from this Diwali, giving users up to 100 GB of free cloud storage with new AI-powered services.

| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 18:06 IST
Reliance Jio is offering a new AI-cloud welcome offer this Diwali with 100 GB of free storage. (@reliancejio)

Reliance Industries unveiled its Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer at its Annual General Meeting today, with plans to launch this Diwali. The offer will grant Jio users up to 100 GB of complimentary cloud storage, supporting Reliance's goal of integrating artificial intelligence into everyday technology. Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the initiative, stating, “Jio users will receive up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their digital content, including photos, videos, and documents.”

Expansion of AI-Capable Infrastructure

In addition to this, Jio will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered solely by Reliance's renewable energy sources. The company also plans to establish numerous AI inference facilities across the country to meet increasing demands. Ambani noted, "We will collaborate with top global technology firms and innovators to bring advanced AI models, solutions, and tools to India."

New Features in Cloud Services

The new cloud services will feature several innovations:

  • Jio TvOS: A new operating system for Jio Set-Top Boxes, aimed at providing a faster and more personalised experience with support for Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.
  • Jio Home IoT: Solutions integrated with Jio TvOS to enhance home automation, compliant with the latest industry standard, Matter, for seamless smart device operation.
  • Jio TV+: A unified platform combining live TV, on-demand shows, and apps, offering access to over 860 live TV channels and content from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hotstar.
  • Jio Phonecall AI: A service integrating AI with phone calls, allowing users to record, store, transcribe, summarise, and translate calls, with data managed through Jio Cloud.

Reliance announced that the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer will be available to all users starting this Diwali. Ambani stated, "Our goal is to make cloud storage and AI-powered services accessible to everyone, everywhere, with the launch of this offer."

Mr Ambani highlighted that Jio's network handles nearly 8 percent of the world's mobile traffic, with data prices significantly lower than the global average. He emphasised that Jio's efforts have made India the largest data market globally. Since its launch, Jio has amassed 490 million subscribers, with average data usage exceeding 30 GB per user each month. This high data consumption has led to a 33 percent increase in data traffic over the past year.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 18:06 IST
