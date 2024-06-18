Reliance Jio faces massive network outage across India; Users struggle with mobile internet
Reliance Jio experienced a widespread service outage across India, affecting key applications and causing frustration among users reliant on its mobile and broadband services.
Reliance Jio faced a widespread service disruption impacting many users across India. Key applications including WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google were inaccessible for many. Downdetector data reveals that a significant 54 percent of complaints are due to issues with mobile internet connectivity.
Broad Impact on Jio Services
The outage affected both JioFiber broadband services, comprising 48 percent of reported problems, and mobile internet connectivity, which accounts for 47 percent. An additional 5 percent of users cited issues with their mobile devices, indicating a broad disruption in Jio's network infrastructure.
Customer Frustration and Social Media Response
This development has sparked frustration among Jio customers who rely on these services for daily communication and entertainment. Social media platforms are filled with complaints as users seek information on when normal service will be restored.
Reliance Jio Response
Reliance Jio has yet to provide an official statement explaining the cause of the outage. Technicians are actively working to restore full service functionality. Meanwhile, affected customers are advised to remain patient and monitor official channels for updates.
In response to the service disruption, users have taken to social media to express their frustration. Anoop_K_Nair tweeted, "@reliancejio Your network is down for VPN connectivity across India? JioFiber...multiple company VPNs are unable to connect through JioFiber. Switched to a different provider to continue..pls check." Others have turned to humour, flooding platforms with memes.
Reliance Jio, known for its extensive coverage and affordable services, has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause or resolution of the outage. However, technicians are actively working to resolve the issue and restore services to affected users.
As users await updates from Jio, they are advised to use alternative communication methods if necessary and to stay tuned to official channels for further announcements regarding the ongoing service disruption.
