 Reliance Jio rolls out affordable ISD plans starting at ₹39 with new benefits and offers - All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Reliance Jio rolls out affordable ISD plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - All details

Reliance Jio rolls out affordable ISD plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - All details

Reliance Jio unveils exciting new ISD plans starting at Rs. 39, offering competitive calling rates and enhanced benefits for customers connecting internationally. Explore all the details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2024, 15:17 IST
Icon
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Reliance Jio
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
Reliance Jio
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Reliance Jio
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Reliance Jio
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Reliance Jio
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Reliance Jio
icon View all Images
Reliance Jio has introduced new ISD plans starting at just Rs. 39. ( Jio)

Reliance Jio has introduced updated ISD recharge plans with starting prices at Rs. 39. The new offerings provide dedicated calling minutes valid for 7 days. Jio promotes these ISD minutes as available at competitive rates.

The telecom company has adjusted its ISD rates for various countries, including Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, China, Germany, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Spain, and Indonesia.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Jio Financial Services launches revamped app with host of features

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Reliance Jio: Updated ISD Plans

The updated ISD plan for the USA and Canada offers 30 minutes of talk time for Rs. 39, valid for 7 days. Users can opt for a Rs. 49 plan for Bangladesh, which provides 20 minutes of talk time, or a Rs. 59 plan for countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, offering 15 minutes. Additionally, the Rs. 69 recharge plan for Australia and New Zealand gives users 15 minutes of talk time, while the Rs. 79 plan for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain includes 10 minutes of talk time.

Also read: Elon Musk's Optimus AI robot wows guests by serving drinks; To cost around 25 lakh

Reliance Jio new Rs. 1,028 and Rs. 1,029 Recharge Offers:

In addition to the ISD plans, Reliance Jio recently launched new recharge options priced at Rs. 1,028 and Rs. 1,029, both offering added benefits. The Rs. 1,028 plan features an 84-day validity period, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and 2GB of data daily. Users in regions with Jio's 5G coverage will enjoy complimentary unlimited 5G data. The plan also includes free access to Swiggy One Lite and Jio's suite of applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users can no longer downgrade to iOS 18

Similarly, the Rs. 1,029 plan includes many of the same features as the Rs. 1,028 plan, with 84-day validity, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and 2GB of data per day, along with unlimited 5G access. Additionally, this plan provides complimentary access to Amazon Prime Lite and includes the Jio suite of applications.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 15:16 IST
Trending: ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users can no longer downgrade to ios 18 bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it upi transaction limit increased: rbi announces new limits for lite wallet and 123pay beautiful but deadly! research shows ozone layer depletion due to the northern lights - the aurora borealis windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them ratan tata was once hired by ibm, used their device to create a cv for job at… iphone se 4 may debut along with this apple product: here’s what we know ios 18.1 release date: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence x introduces new payment model to drive premium user engagement and creator revenue telegram rolls out phone number verification feature: here’s how it works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update
GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Consider Tonnage

Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets