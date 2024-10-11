Reliance Jio rolls out affordable ISD plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - All details

Reliance Jio has introduced updated ISD recharge plans with starting prices at Rs. 39. The new offerings provide dedicated calling minutes valid for 7 days. Jio promotes these ISD minutes as available at competitive rates.

The telecom company has adjusted its ISD rates for various countries, including Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, China, Germany, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Spain, and Indonesia.

Reliance Jio: Updated ISD Plans

The updated ISD plan for the USA and Canada offers 30 minutes of talk time for Rs. 39, valid for 7 days. Users can opt for a Rs. 49 plan for Bangladesh, which provides 20 minutes of talk time, or a Rs. 59 plan for countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, offering 15 minutes. Additionally, the Rs. 69 recharge plan for Australia and New Zealand gives users 15 minutes of talk time, while the Rs. 79 plan for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain includes 10 minutes of talk time.

Reliance Jio new Rs. 1,028 and Rs. 1,029 Recharge Offers:

In addition to the ISD plans, Reliance Jio recently launched new recharge options priced at Rs. 1,028 and Rs. 1,029, both offering added benefits. The Rs. 1,028 plan features an 84-day validity period, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and 2GB of data daily. Users in regions with Jio's 5G coverage will enjoy complimentary unlimited 5G data. The plan also includes free access to Swiggy One Lite and Jio's suite of applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Similarly, the Rs. 1,029 plan includes many of the same features as the Rs. 1,028 plan, with 84-day validity, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and 2GB of data per day, along with unlimited 5G access. Additionally, this plan provides complimentary access to Amazon Prime Lite and includes the Jio suite of applications.