Reliance Jio updates Rs. 349 prepaid plan, extends validity to 30 days- All details

Reliance Jio has updated its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan, marking a notable shift in its telecom offerings. This change comes shortly after the company had previously raised the prices of various daily, monthly, and annual prepaid and postpaid plans. The adjustment to the Rs. 349 plan, which has been rebranded as Hero 5G, is a response to customer feedback, according to the company.

Reliance Jio Revised Plan Details

The updated Rs. 349 prepaid plan now offers users a validity period of 30 days, an increase from the earlier 28-day validity. Despite this extension, the daily data allowance remains at 2GB per day, unchanged from the previous offer. As a result of the increased validity, the total data available over the plan's duration has risen to 60GB, compared to the previous total of 56GB. Users in regions where Jio has rolled out its True 5G service will continue to benefit from unlimited 5G internet access under this plan.

Recent Price Hikes Across Plans

This revision is part of a broader trend of price adjustments by Reliance Jio. Last month, the company increased the prices of several other prepaid and postpaid plans. For instance, the monthly recharge plan priced at Rs. 209, which provided 1GB of data per day, was raised to Rs. 249. Similarly, the Rs. 666 prepaid plan, which offered 1.5GB of data per day for a duration of 84 days, saw its price rise to Rs. 799. Additionally, the annual Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan with 2.5GB of data per day was increased to Rs. 3,599. The 1GB data add-on pack also saw a price increase from Rs. 15 to Rs. 19, while the Rs. 25 and Rs. 61 plans were adjusted to Rs. 29 and Rs. 69, respectively. Postpaid users experienced a hike as well, with the cost for 30GB of data increasing from Rs. 299 to Rs. 349.

In conclusion, Reliance Jio's revision of the Rs. 349 prepaid plan reflects a response to customer input, aiming to offer enhanced value with a slightly extended validity period. This move follows a series of other price hikes affecting various plans across the company's prepaid and postpaid offerings.

