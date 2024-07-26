Reliance Jio and Airtel are two of the biggest telecom operators in the country right and the company recently announced a major hike in tariffs. Along with that, the companies also increased the requirements to get access to unlimited 5G data. Both the companies now only provide unlimited 5G data to users who opt for plans providing 2GB of 4G data daily. This means that you need to spend at least Rs. 349 per month in case of Jio and Rs. 379 in case of Airtel to get unlimited data.

Also read: BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025

For the user base that may require data more than what's provided in their monthly recharge, the companies introduced a range of 5G booster packs. Designed for users with existing plans, these booster packs are economical and practical for users who don't require much data on a daily basis.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering three tiers of unlimited 5G booster plans, priced at Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 151. As mentioned earlier, these plans add to the existing recharge plan. It is worth noting that although the plans are for additional 5G data, it also offers 4G data in areas where 5G coverage is limited.

Also read: How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: 5G booster plans

Rs. 51 booster plan: This the most affordable 5G booster plan offered by Jio and Aitel. The plan offers 3 GB of 4G data. While Jio users get a maximum validity of one month with the plan, Airtel users can enjoy the benefits till the validity of their base plan. It is worth noting, the plan is only applicable for users who already have a recharge plan that offers at least 1.5GB of daily data in case of Jio. Airtel users with a base plan offering 1GB data daily can use this plan.

Also read: Airtel 5G data booster plans launched with unlimited data and flexible pricing- Details

Rs. 101 booster plan: The plan is only valid for users who have a base plan that offers 1GB or 1.5GB daily data. While Jio offers 6GB of data with two months of validity, Airtel users get access to the extra data till base plan's validity.

Rs. 151 booster plan: While Jio has restricted this booster plan with users who already have 1.5GB daily data plan, Airtel users with 1GB daily data plan are eligible to use this booster. The Rs. 151 booster plan offers 3 month validity and 9GB of data to Jio users. Airtel users can use the additional data till their base plan's duration.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!