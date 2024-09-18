 Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Which 28 day plan with 3GB or more daily data is right for you | Tech News
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Which 28 day plan with 3GB or more daily data is right for you

Here’s a detailed comparison of the 3GB/ 4GB daily data plans offered by leading telecom brands such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 14:05 IST
In recent months, the telecom industry has been making headlines for increased prices on prepaid services. Leading companies including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are charging exponentially higher prices for their data plans, causing a riff among customers. If you are considering a cost-effective data plan on a monthly basis, then we have curated a detailed comparison of prepaid data plans with the highest data offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea to give you a clear understanding. Check out the comparison and make an informed decision before buying any plan.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 28 days highest data plans per day

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are mostly offering similar pricing plans when it comes to offering limited data on a per-day basis. Most telecom companies are offering 3GB or 3.5GB data as their highest offerings on a per-day basis. However, VI tends to offer 4GB of data on a per-day basis at decent pricing for 28 days. Alongside per-day data, these plans also offer unlimited talk time and limited SMS. Here's a detailed comparison of the highest per-day data plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi.

Company Days Data/ dayPrice 
Reliance Jio28 3 GB/DayRs.449
Airtel283GB/ DayRs.449
Vodafone Idea 284GB/ DayRs.539

Apart from the above-listed pricing, Airtel offers another plan at Rs.549 which includes 3GB day per day along with unlimited calls. However, it also offers a free 3-month Disney+Hotstar subscription along with Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Also, if you are considering 3G per day data services for Vodafone Idea then it also comes at a price of Rs.449 for 28 days with unlimited calling. 

More or less, all the telecom brands are offering similar prices for their per-day data plans. However, now it also depends on what additional services the company offers. This is where the prices may differ. With the listed plans, you pick the plan which suits your requirements as you can also get additional benefits at a slightly higher price. 

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 14:05 IST
