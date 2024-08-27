 Replying to emails just got easier for these Gmail users, thanks to ‘quick reply’ | Tech News
Gmail users on Android can use the new quick reply experience to send short replies faster, and more conveniently. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 14:21 IST
Google Gmail quick reply
Google has started the rollout of quick reply experience for Android users already. (Pexels)

Google is making Gmail for Android more convenient and faster to use when replying to emails with a new quick reply experience. This works by allowing users to reply directly from the bottom of the conversation, without opening another screen—saving time and making the process easier.

Quick Reply in Gmail for Android: How It Works

Google states that previously on Android, users only had the option to Reply, Reply All, or Forward a message while remaining in the conversation view of the Gmail Android app. However, when users selected one of these options, they were redirected to a new compose screen to send the reply.

This is where the quick reply feature comes in: you can simply type your reply at the bottom of the email and then choose between Reply, Reply All, or Forward. This makes it ideal for short and simple replies, such as thanking someone or ending a conversation; it isn't intended for detail-oriented responses. If you need to send a more detailed reply, you can tap the expand icon, which enlarges the text box to provide additional formatting options.

Gmail Quick Reply Availability

Google has announced that the rollout began on 26th August and may take up to 15 days to reach all devices. So, if you haven't received the feature yet on your Android device, wait, as it will show up eventually. Also, update your apps to the latest version. Currently, it is available for personal accounts, Workspace Individual subscriptions, and all Google Workspace users.

Additionally, this feature is expected to be available on iOS devices later this year, according to Google.

