Republic Day Parade 2023: When and Where to Watch 26th January Parade Live

Republic Day Parade 2023: This is where and when you can watch the parade live online.

Today marks the 74th Republic Day of India and one of the most awaited spectacles on this day is the Republic Day Parade. Being a tradition since 1950, the Republic Day Parade is where all of Indian's armed forces show off their glory and valour in from of the entire country, and possibly the world. Additionally, all the Indian states participate in showing off their culture via beautiful tableaus.

The Republic Day parade as sual takes place on Rajpath, which is now known as the Kartavya Path.The parade begins from 10AM and will be live streamed on several YouTube channels as well as as social media. If you are in Delhi today, you can even watch it in person today.

Republic Day Parade 2023: When and Where to watch

The Republic Day parade 2023 will be telecast live on Doordarshan TV channel as well as several news channels. If you want to catch all the update online, you can log in to Doordarshan's YouTube Channel. You can also follow the Press Information Bureau which will also live-stream the event on its YouTube channel. Several regional and national news channels will also telecast the parade today.

What to expect at 2023 Republic Day celebrations?

The Republic Day 2023 Parade celebrations will likely include tableaux display by the various Indian states as well as many central ministries/departments. You can also expect cultural performances; the iconic acrobatic motorcycle rides and most importantly, a fly-past by the IAF jets over the Kartavya Path. The Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM's NCC rally are also things to look for.

This year, the first-ever women riders will also be participating in the Parade as part of the Camel Contingent of the BSF (Border Security Force).