Roblox bans kids under 13 from social hangouts and unrated games amid child safety concerns

Roblox is restricting access for kids under 13 to certain interactive spaces, including social hangouts and unrated games, amid growing child safety concerns.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 07 2024, 16:43 IST
Roblox is implementing new restrictions to protect younger users from accessing certain social and unrated spaces. (Bloomberg)

Roblox, one of the world's largest online gaming platforms, is tightening its rules to restrict younger users from accessing certain interactive spaces. Starting November 18th, children under 13 will no longer be able to enter “social hangouts” on the platform, where the primary purpose is user interaction through text or voice chat, according to a company announcement on its developer forum. Additionally, kids in this age group will be restricted from engaging in “free-form 2D user creation” spaces, which allow for open-ended actions like drawing on virtual boards.

Roblox Age-Based Access to Unrated Games

This initiative marks a shift for Roblox as it faces scrutiny over its child safety practices. A wave of recent reports, including one from Bloomberg, alleged that the platform's open social spaces expose minors to risks of inappropriate content and interactions. As a response, Roblox is also taking steps to prevent children under 13 from accessing unrated games. By December 3rd, the platform will implement a system where creators must fill out questionnaires about their content if they want it to be accessible to younger audiences. These new age restrictions will apply only to experiences that align with Roblox's “All Ages” or “9 plus” ratings.

Also read: Australia to ban social media for children under 16, new measures to come into effect in 2025

Also read
Ongoing Efforts to Enhance Child Safety

For preteens, Roblox will still offer access to games involving role-play scenarios like police officers and race car drivers. However, social hangouts and any content without a formal rating will be off-limits. The changes are part of a broader effort by Roblox to improve its reputation in child safety. Following media criticism, Roblox sent an October email to parents outlining that children under 13 will require parental permission to use chat functions and access games with elements of moderate violence or crude humour.

Also read: This decades-old Windows app is getting supercharged with AI power

The platform has introduced additional safeguards, such as a new type of account for preteens, which enables parents to oversee their children's activities on the platform more closely. These measures aim to ensure that Roblox provides a safer environment for younger users and address concerns about its responsibility in monitoring the interactions and content that young players encounter online.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 16:43 IST
