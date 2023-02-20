    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

    Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

    Last Monday, the space agency said it had delayed the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, saying a supply ship docked at the International Space Station (ISS) had leaked coolant.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 11:59 IST
    5 Best International Space Station photos from 2022! Awesome year end gift by NASA
    International space station
    1/6 NASA uploaded a video with a montage of images on the Johnson YouTube channel which showcased the best moments aboard the International Space Station in 2022. Check them out. (Bloomberg)
    image caption
    2/6 In this image, NASA astronaut Bob Hines is working with GRASP instruments to help researchers understand microgravity movements as he performs various tasks. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    3/6 Showcasing the advanced research taking place on ISS, this image showcases the XROOTS investigation conducted by NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins. The research uses hydroponic and aeroponic techniques instead of soil to grow plants. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    4/6 This image shows the Expedition 86 crew members during a conference with mission control on Earth. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    5/6 Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Mark Vande Hei take a peek at the Earth passing below them through the ISS cupola windows.  (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    6/6 The final image is of the Carrizozo Malpais, a long strip of basalt which is located in the desert of New Mexico. This strip was formed after decades of eruption in the region.  (NASA Johnson YouTube )
    international space station
    View all Images
    The Soyuz MS-22 flew Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio to the ISS in September. (Pyotr Dubrov/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

    Russia's space agency said Saturday it was planning to send a rescue ship on February 24 to bring home three astronauts whose return vehicle was damaged by a tiny meteoroid.

    "The launch is expected on February 24," a spokesman for the Roscosmos space agency told AFP.

    Last Monday, the space agency said it had delayed the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, saying a supply ship docked at the International Space Station (ISS) had leaked coolant.

    The Soyuz MS-22 flew Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio to the ISS in September.

    They were scheduled to return home in the same spacecraft, but it began leaking coolant in mid-December after being hit by what US and Russian space officials believe was a tiny space rock.

    In January, Russia said that it would send an empty spacecraft to the ISS in February to bring home the three astronauts.

    Last Monday, the launch was postponed after another vessel -- a Russian supply ship docked at the ISS, the Progress MS-21 -- had also leaked coolant, sparking concern.

    Earlier on Saturday, the Russian space agency said that chief designers had now recommended that the launch of the rescue ship be set for 03:34 am (00:34 GMT) on February 24.

    The Soyuz MS-23 had been carefully examined, and no damage had been found, the space agency said.

    Now a state commission has to sign off on the new date.

    The Roscosmos official told AFP that the state commission was widely expected to approve the new launch date.

    The Progress supply ship will be de-orbited on February 19, the space agency said in a separate statement.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 11:59 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba