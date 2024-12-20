Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Sad news for Amazon Prime members: Amazon brings device limitations from January 2025

Sad news for Amazon Prime members: Amazon brings device limitations from January 2025

Amazon introduces new Prime subscription rules, know what it is and how it will affect users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Dec 20 2024, 12:52 IST
Sad news for Amazon Prime members: Amazon brings device limitations from January 2025
Amazon Prime members can only login fro 2 TV devices, know why. (Unsplash)

Amazon is reportedly tweaking its Prime Video subscription plans in India bringing limitations for TV devices. Starting from January 2025, Amazon Prime subscribers can log in from up to five devices and only two of the devices could be TVs. Therefore, if Prime Video users want additional TV access, then they will have to buy a separate subscription. To keep users informed, Amazon is sharing users an email regarding their upgraded rules on device sharing.  Know more about how the new Amazon Prime subscription rules may affect users in sharing the account with friends and family.

Amazon Prime subscription rules

Amazon has updated its Prime subscription rules which restrict the number and types of devices used from a single account. Reportedly Prime Video users can log in to up to five devices, allowing users to share the account with friends and family. However, among the five devices, only two of them could be TVs. Therefore, if you require a third TV device to access Prime Video, you'll have to buy a separate plan. This may seem as sad news to people sharing their accounts since many prefer to watch OTT content on TVs and these restrictions could become a roadblock to shared devices. 

Amazon is not the only platform which introduced limitations as several subscription-based platforms including Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and others have limitations on the number of devices irrespective of gadget type. Additionally, they include several plans for users to increase the number of devices so they can be easily shared with friends and family. 

Amazon Prime subscription price in India

The Amazon Prime subscription comes at a monthly starting price of Rs.299. For quarterly payments, it is Rs.599 and for a yearly subscription, it is Rs.1499. It also offers an Annual Prime Lite at just Rs.799 per year and a Prime Shopping edition at Rs.399.

Now, before, January 2025, make sure to make changes to your 5 number of devices including two TVs and 3 other devices or invest in a new plan.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 12:52 IST
