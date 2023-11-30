Sam Altman officially returns as OpenAI CEO; Microsoft gets a seat on the board too

OpenAI has been through a lot of dramatic changes over these past few weeks with the board members firing the company CEO Sam Altman. While the feud did not last long and Altman eventually made his way back as OpenAI CEO, the company has made significant changes in their board with three new members and Microsoft is also getting a seat on the board, however, as a silent member. Check Microsoft's role in the OpenAI board and how it will function to ensure the company's success.

Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

A memo, which was shared by Altman with his employees about his comeback as CEO and future plans for the company, was reported by The Verge. In the memo, Altman said, “I have never been more excited about the future. I am extremely grateful for everyone's hard work in an unclear and unprecedented situation, and I believe our resilience and spirit set us apart in the industry. I feel so, so good about our probability of success for achieving our mission.”

Altman further discusses the role of Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI's co-founder and chief scientist, as he means no harm to Ilya and they are currently discussing his role in the company as he was also sacked from OpenAI's board team.

Microsoft becomes an OpenAI board member

Satya Nadella expressed his concern over the OpenAI board during which he said, “At this point, I think it's very clear that something has to change around the governance.” He further added that Microsoft would have “a good dialogue with their board on that.” quoted by CNBC.

Now, The Verge reported that Microsoft will be OpenAI's new non-voting observer on the nonprofit board. The company revealed the news on Wednesday with new board members - Chair Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. D'Angelo was also part of the four board members who wanted to sack Altman but seems like he is not losing his position on the OpenAI board. Now, Mircosoft also joins the seat, however, its role on the board will be silent as it can observe all the OpenAI plans and decisions but it can not cast its active vote on any of the things the company plans to decide.

Microsoft already holds a big stake in OpenAI as it is the major investor with a 49 percent stake in the AI firm. However, so far Microsoft refrained from taking a seat on the board. Now, the partnership is expected to go deeper and stronger with the new move made by OpenAI.