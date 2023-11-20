Sam Altman’s latest visit to OpenAI fuels rumors of a quick return

After turning the AI market upside down by ousting Sam Altman from OpenAI, reports suggest that the board may actually do a U-turn and reinstate him. The company's position is under threat as of now. Reports are also surfacing that the company's board might resign. Amid the rumors of his return, Altman was seen visiting Opena AI's San Francisco headquarters for talks on November 19.

The ex-CEO of OpenAI posted a photo of himself on the X platform holding a guest ID pass at OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco. Altman wrote in the post, “First and last time i ever wear one of these”. Notably, Sam Altman was one of the initial members who helped set up OpenAI. He soon became the face of the company who helped create ChatGPT. He is an influential figure in the world of generative AI. Since the day of its launch, this AI chatbot has been the talk of the town. People from all over the world have been using it.

According to a report by The Information, Altman and Greg Brockman, the company's ex-president, were invited to the San Francisco Headquarters by interim CEO Mira Murati. The report suggests that they were invited for talks. This visit has fueled the rumors of Sam Altman rejoining the company.

Some other reports also suggest that Altman can possibly start a new AI venture.

If this happens, the current state of OpenAI will be shattered. Shares of the company have already been in suffering since Altman was sacked. According to a report by Bloomberg, hundreds of millions of dollars of OpenAI shares on the secondary market are stuck after Altman left the company. Some of the transactions of the company are on hold and some of them were cancelled.

Altman's ousting has created huge ripples in the AI world. Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella has come out in support of Altman and he will be with him in the next steps he will take, as suggested by a Bloomberg report. Notably, Microsoft has been backing up OpenAI since the day it was launched. If Altman returns to the company, the business will still be affected as the huge drift between the company's founders has cost OpenAI and will continue to do so.

