Icon
Home Tech News Sam Altman’s latest visit to OpenAI fuels rumors of a quick return

Sam Altman’s latest visit to OpenAI fuels rumors of a quick return

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman visited OpenAI headquarters on November 19 for further talks.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 08:55 IST
Icon
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
Sam Altman
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
Sam Altman
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
Sam Altman
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
Sam Altman
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
Sam Altman
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
Sam Altman
icon View all Images
Sam Altman was sacked from the position of OpenAI CEO on Friday, November 17. (AFP)

After turning the AI market upside down by ousting Sam Altman from OpenAI, reports suggest that the board may actually do a U-turn and reinstate him. The company's position is under threat as of now. Reports are also surfacing that the company's board might resign. Amid the rumors of his return, Altman was seen visiting Opena AI's San Francisco headquarters for talks on November 19.

Altman at OpenAI headquarters

The ex-CEO of OpenAI posted a photo of himself on the X platform holding a guest ID pass at OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco. Altman wrote in the post, “First and last time i ever wear one of these”. Notably, Sam Altman was one of the initial members who helped set up OpenAI. He soon became the face of the company who helped create ChatGPT. He is an influential figure in the world of generative AI. Since the day of its launch, this AI chatbot has been the talk of the town. People from all over the world have been using it.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to a report by The Information, Altman and Greg Brockman, the company's ex-president, were invited to the San Francisco Headquarters by interim CEO Mira Murati. The report suggests that they were invited for talks. This visit has fueled the rumors of Sam Altman rejoining the company.

Some other reports also suggest that Altman can possibly start a new AI venture.

If this happens, the current state of OpenAI will be shattered. Shares of the company have already been in suffering since Altman was sacked. According to a report by Bloomberg, hundreds of millions of dollars of OpenAI shares on the secondary market are stuck after Altman left the company. Some of the transactions of the company are on hold and some of them were cancelled.

Altman's ousting has created huge ripples in the AI world. Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella has come out in support of Altman and he will be with him in the next steps he will take, as suggested by a Bloomberg report. Notably, Microsoft has been backing up OpenAI since the day it was launched. If Altman returns to the company, the business will still be affected as the huge drift between the company's founders has cost OpenAI and will continue to do so.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 08:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon