Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked event for late July, Can unveil Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung has confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for the last week of July 2023. The event will announce “the next generation of its foldable series”. It is expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled during the event.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 10:29 IST
Samsung has officially confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for late July. (Samsung)
Samsung has officially confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for late July. (Samsung)

Samsung has just announced that it will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event in the last week of July 2023. This will be the first Unpacked event to be hosted in Seoul, South Korea, which is also the home turf of the company. The company said that the event will around the “next generation of its foldable series”. It is expected that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled during the event. The company also revealed that the event will take place at the convention center COEX in Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district.

In a press release, Samsung said, “Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at Galaxy Unpacked in late July 2023 in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. The Unpacked event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, an intersection where Teheran-ro, a hub for domestic innovative startups, and Bongeunsa, a millennial Buddhist temple, converge. This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul”.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event officially announced

While a confirmed date for the event has not yet been announced, rumors suggest that it can be held on July 25. The event will showcase Samsung's foldable series, and it is expected that there will be some major changes introduced this year.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung's philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category.”

Samsung has held its Unpacked events in cities around the world including New York, London, Berlin, and Barcelona. The company said that for its upcoming 27th Unpacked in Seoul, it is focusing on “different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event. This year, Seoul was selected because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation, while it also reflects Samsung's strong confidence in the foldable category'.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 10:29 IST
