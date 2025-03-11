Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Samsung Festive Sale: Get free TVs, soundbars, cashback, and exciting offers on premium smart TVs

Samsung Festive Sale: Get free TVs, soundbars, cashback, and exciting offers on premium smart TVs

Samsung has launched a festive sale offering exciting deals on premium AI smart TVs, including discounts, free TVs, soundbars, and flexible payment options, this March.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 10:20 IST
Samsung has announced a festive sale with discounts, cashback, and free gifts on select premium smart TVs. (Samsung)

Samsung has introduced a special festive sale in India to coincide with the upcoming celebrations of Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The sale began on March 5th and will run until March 31st. During this period, the tech giant is offering various deals on select smart TVs, providing customers with attractive discounts and promotions.

Cashback and EMI Options

Under this sale, Samsung is offering cashback of up to 20 percent on its premium AI-powered smart TVs. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of zero down payment options and extended EMI plans for up to 30 months.

Eligible Smart TV Models

Eligible smart TV models for this offer include the Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and Crystal 4K UHD smart TVs. These discounts apply to models with screen sizes of 55 inches and larger. Additionally, select models from the company's premium range, The Frame smart TVs, are also part of the ongoing sale.

Additional Offers and Freebie

In a bid to further enhance its offer, Samsung is providing additional freebies. Buyers of select smart TVs can get a free TV, valued up to Rs. 2,04,990, or a free soundbar, worth up to Rs. 90,990. Samsung has also included an option to purchase soundbars with discounts up to 45 percent if bought alongside any of its smart TVs.

To make the deal even more appealing, Samsung is offering flexible EMI options starting at Rs. 2,990 per month, along with the cashback and zero down payment benefits.

These deals are available on Samsung's official website, major online retailers, and selected Samsung stores across India. Customers looking to take advantage of these offers have until March 31st to make their purchase.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 10:19 IST
