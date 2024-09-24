 Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss | Tech News
Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

The earbuds came with a 36% charge in the box, and he didn’t even charge them once.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 09:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE reportedly exploded in a user's ear.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE reportedly exploded while in use, leaving the user with permanent hearing loss. A user, who is now seeking help, shared his story on Samsung's Turkish forum, which is gaining attention from publications around the globe. According to the post, the user bought the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE to use with his Galaxy S23 Ultra. The earbuds came with a 36% charge in the box, and he didn't even charge them once. He claims that his girlfriend borrowed the Galaxy Buds FE and put them on to give them a try. In an unfortunate incident, the earbuds exploded in her ear, resulting in permanent hearing loss. The user even shared images of the earbud that exploded, on the Samsung forum.

Samsung Offered to ‘Take It or Leave It'

After contacting Samsung, the user took the exploded Galaxy Buds FE to a Samsung service centre in Cemalpasa, Adana. “When they saw the headphones, they were shocked and apologised, but that's where the problem started. Two days later, they called and stated in the report that the headphones had not exploded, only deformed, and offered us a new pair of the same model as a goodwill gesture,” he said in the post.

They said, "Take it or leave it. If you wish, you can pursue your legal rights," he claims.

“I have been dealing with this issue for months now. We have everything, including the invoice, the date of the explosion, before and after photos, and a medical report stating hearing loss due to the explosion,” he further added.

We cannot independently verify the post, but it cannot be denied that these gadgets are potentially hazardous if not assembled to the right standards. There have been several cases around the globe in which users have died after Bluetooth headphones exploded.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 09:44 IST
