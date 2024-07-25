 Samsung Galaxy phones may soon get iPhone-like Dynamic Island, Live activities | Tech News
Samsung is reportedly trying to bring iPhone-like Dynamic Island and Live Activities feature to Galaxy smartphones with an upcoming OS update.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 12:55 IST
Samsung One UI 7 early leaks suggest that the OS may draw some inspiration from Apple iOS.

Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 operating system based on Android 15 is currently under works and it will soon be available for beta testing. Although Samsung has not officially revealed anything about its next major OS update, early leaks suggest the Korean giant has drawn some inspiration from its rival Apple. According to reports, Samsung is bringing iPhone-like Dynamic Island and its Live Activities to Galaxy phones with One UI 7. Here's what we know.

What is Dynamic Island on Apple iPhones

To recall, Apple first introduced the Dynamic Island feature on iPhone 14 Pro before it started appearing on the later models. Dynamic Island is an all-in-one hub for tracking the in-process background activities. It allows users to interact with multiple notifications at the same time. For instance, users can interact with important background notifications while running front camera notch, track timer, play a song or podcast and receive low battery notifications simultaneously. The feature allows users to multitask and switch between various activities seamlessly.

Dynamic Island also displays the information from apps like media controls, timers and tracking “Live activities” such as location and deliveries. 

Samsung to draw inspiration from Apple

Although Samsung phones do not have a feature like the Dynamic Island, users can perform some similar functions by using the advanced status bar in Android smartphones and its more efficient notifications. However, the Android phones do not have the polished design of Apple's Dynamic Island.

According to Chun Bhai on Twitter/X, Samsung is planning to launch its own version of Dynamic Island and Live Activities with One UI 7 in the coming future.  There is no information on how Samsung would be implementing the feature.

Aside from Dynamic Island, Samsung has lately been taking inspiration from Apple and imitating its design and features. For instance, the Galaxy Buds 3 looks very similar to Apple's Airpods and Galaxy Watch Ultra is quite a ‘replica' of Apple Watch Ultra.

Apart from Samsung, other smartphone makers have also made attempts to copy Apple's Dynamic Island. Realme and OnePlus launched their own version of Dynamic Island last year. Both had limited functionality to certain apps. Currently, Honor does a similar feature with a larger cutout available on Magic 6 Pro. It is also restricted to media and timers.

 

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 11:57 IST
