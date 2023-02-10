    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 can bypass battery charging, run directly on power

    Samsung Galaxy S23 reportedly has a charging bypass feature to increase the battery health. All details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 10 2023, 20:10 IST
    Battery overcharging is an issue every brand tries to compensate in a different way. Most brands simply use software magic to stop charging once the battery is charged fully, and some allow the trickle charging to continue. But one of the issues is the overheating of the battery while the phone is in use – for example, you are charging your phone while you play a game on the device. This is when the battery is being stressed and you cannot reverse its effects. Samsung has now found a way to bypass this.

    Based on a report from Sammobile, it is said that the Galaxy S23 can bypass its charging from the battery. In the Game Booster settings menu, there is an option to enable the Pause USB Power Delivery feature. This feature delivers the power from the charger to the chipset directly and not via the battery. This way, Samsung manages to prevent any sort of heat generation in the phone that comes with charging a battery while playing or doing an intensive task.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 can bypass charging

    With the feature, it also helps with reduction in battery charging cycles, thereby enhancing the overall battery health. With this enabled, the Galaxy S23 has been found to draw just 6W of power, which is much less than the 17W requirement in normal operation. At the moment, we haven't spotted this feature on our review units.

    The Galaxy S23 series is using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with an enhanced performance core, which Samsung promises to offer higher performance while gaming. The additional efficiency of the chip also helps with better battery life, which is a big improvement over the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung also says the Galaxy S23 will support ray tracing with this new Snapdragon chip, although no game on Google Play makes use of this feature.

    Other big changes on the Galaxy S23 series includes the new 200MP camera sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, new designs on the vanilla models, and a bigger 4700mAh battery on the Galaxy S23 Plus.

    First Published Date: 10 Feb, 20:10 IST
