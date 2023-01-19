    Trending News

    Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy S23 prices LEAK! Tough times for iPhone 14 in 2023?

    Samsung Galaxy S23 prices LEAK! Tough times for iPhone 14 in 2023?

    Samsung Galaxy S23 leaked prices reveal a tight competition with the Apple iPhone 14 series. All details here.
    By: HT TECH
    Jan 19 2023, 19:39 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    View all Images
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series leaked prices for US market show no hike. (Winfuture)

    It is only a matter of a few weeks before we see the Galaxy S23 series phones in showrooms and billboards across the cities. Leaks and rumours have revealed almost everything, leaving nothing to the imagination. We already know what these phones could look like and what will be the underlying specifications. However, the Galaxy S23 series prices are still in the dark. There have been reports of Samsung hiking the price by a $100 across the range. Today's leak brings a blow of fresh air for Samsung fans.

    Based on a leaked poster shared by a Reddit user, it is said that the Galaxy S23 series could start from $799 in the US. That is almost the same price as the iPhone 14's base variant. The poster also hints at the Galaxy S23 Plus to start from $999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra to start from $1199. These prices will be applicable for the US market and the poster shows several deals that could help you reduce the price of the handset.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 prices leak

    If the prices start at $799, Samsung is going to make life tough for Apple and other premium smartphone brands. At $799, the Galaxy S23 will offer a much better feature set than the iPhone 15 – bigger and better 120Hz AMOLED display with no notch, a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a versatile triple camera setup, a bigger capacity battery with faster wired charging, and support for wireless charging.

    The Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, will take on the iPhone 14 Pro and based on its spec sheet, the advantages will be in terms of camera hardware as well as the S Pen.

    What remains to be seen is whether these prices will be brought over to the Indian market. The Galaxy S22 series started at upwards of Rs. 70000 last year in India and this year, Samsung could simply bring the S23 at a similar starting price. Samsung is also expected to offer some special bundle features for customers as well as tempting trade-in deals to encourage existing costumes to upgrade.

     

    19 Jan, 19:39 IST
