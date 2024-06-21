 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now available in Titanium Yellow colour: Price and all you need to know | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now available in Titanium Yellow colour: Price and all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available in a brand new colour—Titanium Yellow. It joins the already extensive list of colours that the smartphone is available in.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 21 2024, 15:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Yellow. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Yellow. (Samsung)

It isn't often that you see top-end flagships getting a slew of new colors after launch, but Samsung has now brought another colourway—Titanium Yellow—to join the already extensive mix of colourways that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in.

The Addition of Titanium Yellow Means the Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Now Available in 7 Colourways

Users can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, and Titanium Yellow. Moreover, you also have the option to choose between Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange colorways.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price and Availability

Like other variants, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Yellow will be available for 1,29,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. You can also opt for the 12GB+512GB variant and the 12GB+1TB variant for 1,39,999 and 1,59,999, respectively.

Users can bring the effective price down to 1,17,999, 1,27,999, and 1,47,999 for all three models by availing a flat 6,000 bank cashback and a 6,000 upgrade bonus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is coupled upon the 4nm architecture. This smartphone is coupled with 12 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM) and up to 1 terabyte (TB) of UFS 4.0 storage. 

Regarding the optics, the device gets a quad camera setup, including a primary 200MP sensor, a 50MP 5X telephoto lens, a 12MP 3X ultrawide lens, and an additional 10MP 3X telephoto camera.

The highlight feature of this device is its 6.8-inch QHD+ display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is available with an anti-reflective coating. The peak brightness of this display can reach 2600 nits. It runs on the latest Android 14 OS, with OneUI on top of it.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 15:55 IST
 Gaming Stories

