Samsung Galaxy S26 5G mobile design sketch leaked: Exciting changes to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series will likely debut in the first half of 2026. The lineup could consist of three models, as we have seen in previous generation models. As we get closer to the launch timeline, several leaks surrounding the next-generation Galaxy S series models are surfacing online. Now, a tipster has revealed the design sketch of the standard Galaxy S26 5G model, revealing crucial details of the flagship. While the design changes are subtle, we could spot a new camera module, Qi2 magnets, and a slimmer build. Therefore, here's everything you can expect.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G mobile design: What changes to expect

A tipster who goes by the new Ice Universer on X shared a sketch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 mobile, revealing crucial details about the smartphone's design. In the sketch, we could see the vertical camera island with all three sensors housed in a single camera model. We have seen a similar camera island on the Samsung foldables as well. We could also spot a circular cutout for magnets that may offer native Qi2 charging.

In addition to Galaxy S26's rear panel design, the tipster also revealed that the smartphone will get slimmer in terms of thickness. Currently, the Galaxy S25 measures 7.2mm in thickness, and the upcoming Galaxy S26 is expected to have a thickness of just 6.9mm, which is a significant reduction.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G mobile: Specs and features to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G is expected to get a slightly bigger display of 6.3 inches and a taller build in comparison to its predecessor. For performance, the smartphone may rely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, but in some regions, it could feature an Exynos 2600 chip. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S26 is expected to get a new main camera sensor that may offer improved camera performance. Now, we have to wait until launch to confirm what the new generation Galaxy S series models will look like.