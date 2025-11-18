Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus launch: 5 BIG upgrades to expect in 2026

Samsung is reportedly preparing for the launch of next-generation Galaxy S series models. Several reports have suggested that the South Korean giant may bring changes to the Galaxy S26 series, with the Plus model being replaced with the ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge model. However, the latest reports suggest that the Galaxy S26 Plus will make a comeback eventually. Therefore, let's have a closer look at what upgrades we can expect from the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus: 5 Big upgrades

Performance upgrades: Samsung is expected to bring back the chip-split strategy for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus models. In some regions, the smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, whereas in other regions, Samsung may use its in-house Exynos 2600 chip.

Revamped camera modules: Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to feature a new camera module, similar to what we have seen in Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S25 Edge. All three camera sensors will be aligned vertically in a grouped form. In addition, the smartphones are also expected to get slimmer and lighter than their predecessors.

Faster wireless charging: Samsung is expected to introduce faster 20W wireless charging, up from 15W on Galaxy S25 series models. We can also expect Qi2 charging support, allowing smartphones to support magnetic accessories, but it has been kept under wraps as of now.

New telephoto lens: Samsung is expected to bring a 12MP telephoto lens with a new 1/2.55-inch sensor. This showcases an upgrade from a 10MP telephoto camera on the Galaxy S25 models. However, it could offer the same 3x optical zoom capability.

Upgrades Galaxy AI features: The Galaxy S26 series is expected to have major AI upgrades with deeper Galaxy AI integration. Reports suggest that Samsung may announce features that are more user-centric, which may suggest tasks and actions based on personal usage.