Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series models at the start of 2026. As the launch timeline nears, more leaks and rumours about the smartphones have started to circulate, creating hype and high expectations. Now, this time, a tipster has revealed crucial camera features of the high-end Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G models, giving us an early glimpse of what we can expect during the launch. Reportedly, the smartphone's main camera is getting a major upgrade, which may improve the image quality in comparison to the previous models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G camera upgrade

A tipster who goes by the handle Ice Universe on X shared a post revealing expected camera features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G. It was revealed that the smartphone could feature a 200MP main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor. While this is the same sensor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra model, but the camera has an f/1.7 aperture. Whereas the Galaxy S26 Ultra main camera is expected to have an f/1.4 aperture. This will allow more light to enter the camera and enhance low-light photography.

The sensor is also reported to support pixel-binning that will allow for the production of images at 2.5MP, 50MP, and 200MP resolutions. Alongside a 200MP camera, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to feature a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN3 sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with a Sony IMX854 sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens with a Samsung S5K3LD sensor.

These are the camera upgrades expected for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile. As of now, we are waiting for an official announcement, and the South Korean giant may announce a launch date by the end of December.