Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile may finally get a bigger battery

Samsung is preparing for the next generation S series models, and we may finally get the upgrade we have been looking for. Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile is tipped to get a bigger battery, after years of bringing the same 5000mAh battery capacity. This has been one of the awaited and requested upgrades from Ultra variant users, and now Samsung may have considered it for the upcoming launch. Here's what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G battery size

A Weibo tipster revealed that Samsung is bringing a slimmer and lightweight design for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G. However, it's finally bringing a bigger battery of 5,200 mAh. While it may not seem like big upgrade in comparison to its predecessor, but it may provide a significant boost in battery life due to improved optimisation. In addition to a bigger battery, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is also rumoured to offer fast wired charging of up to 60W. If the rumours are true, then Samsung will also catch up to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is also reported to be a Snapdragon-exclusive model worldwide, which means the smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing faster performance and great efficiency. Now, we will have to wait until January 2026 to confirm what Samsung has planned for the entire Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely feature a quad-camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.