Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile specifications leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G launch is approaching, and several leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to circulate. While we are yet to get an official launch date, reports suggest that Samsung may have pushed the launch from January to March 2026. Therefore, we may have to have a little longer than expected. Now, as per a recent leak, several Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications have surfaced, revealing details about the camera, performance, and charging features. Here's what you can expect from next year's flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G launch: What to expect

An X tipster who goes by the name @chunvn8888 shared a post on the platform, revealing crucial information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile. It was highlighted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could retain the similar camera sensors as its predecessor.

It may include a 200MP main camera with ISOCELL HP2 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide with ISOCELL JN3 sensor, and a 50 megapixel 5x periscope lens with a Sony IMX854 sensor. However, its 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom could get a resolution upgrade to 12MP. On the front, it may feature a 12MP selfie shooter with a Sony IMX874 sensor.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In terms of performance, tipsters have still mixed speculations between the Exynos 2600 chip and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Therefore, we may have to wait until the official confirmation of what Samsung has planned for its next generation flagship model.

In addition, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a PPS (Programmable Power Supply) charging system that may offer up to 55W power until the first 15% of charging, and then the charging speed will drop slightly to 45W till the battery reaches 70%. This is said to increase the overall charging speed and will help maintain a healthy battery life as well.

Apart from these upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is also rumoured to get upgraded display technology, refining the overall flagship experience.