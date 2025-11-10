Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile has constantly been appearing on the internet as part of leaks and rumours. However, the smartphone has been debated for its choice of processor. While many tipsters suggest a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, some reports also hint towards an in-house Exynos 2600 chip. Now, a new report has come forward, anticipating that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could be a Snapdragon-exclusive model worldwide, eliminating Exynos from the top-end S series phone. Here's everything we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra performance upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile is expected to launch next year, and there is a huge confusion about whether the flagship will be equipped with an Exynos or a Snapdragon processor. According to an Android Headline report, Qualcomm expects that about 75% of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series will use its processors.

A separate report also reveals that the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will exclusively be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor globally. It may give fans and buyers some relief who may not prefer an Exynos chipset over the latest Snapdragon flagship chip. However, it is still based on rumours, so it's best to wait till the official release.

On the other hand, the report highlighted that the recent Exynos 2600 benchmark testing suggested that it has shown similar results to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. But despite the effort, Samsung may still keep its Qualcomm partnership for its high-end phones. However, we still have a few months left until the Galaxy S26 series launch.

Earlier, the launch was expected in January 2026; however, the latest rumours suggest that the launch may have shifted to March 2026. However, the reason was not highlighted.